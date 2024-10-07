Manchester City are optimistic that they can agree a new contract with manager Pep Guardiola after news broke on Monday that the Blues have been successful in challenging the Premier League's sponsorship rules. City go into this international break unbeaten in their opening seven league games, with a 3-2 win over Fulham on Saturday putting them within a point of leaders Liverpool.

Man City may look to be active in the transfer market in January, and they have been boosted off the pitch by the news that the top flight's rules over associated party transactions (APT) have been deemed unlawful. This is seperate to the 115 alleged breaches for failing to provide accurate financial information, but could influence that case and will certainly take some pressure off City in the transfer market.

The Blues are obviously missing a key player in Rodri, and while players like Mateo Kovacic, who scored two goals on Saturday, and Rico Lewis are stepping up to the mark, City appear keen to land a long-term replacement for the Spaniard in the market. The latest player to be linked with City as a possible replacement for Rodri is Alan Varela, who currently plays for Porto. Scouts have been sent to watch the 23-year-old in person, and he’s got a release clause in his contract worth £60 million.

As well as looking at Varela, City are looking to open talks about signing Swansea City duo Harlan Perry and Brogan Popham. Manchester United are also interested in the pair, but City haven’t given up signing the youngsters and have meetings scheduled to secure a deal. As Man City have their eye on potential transfers that they can conclude in 2025, the Blues also have another important matter they want to address, and they are taking a different approach to doing so.

Man City chiefs readying unique offer to keep Guardiola at the Etihad

According to TEAMtalk, Manchester City have optimism that they can persuade Pep Guardiola to sign a new deal at the Etihad. The Spaniard is in the final year of his contract with the Premier League side, and the Blues hope a new strategy can help them keep him beyond this campaign.

City’s board have made it clear to the 53-year-old that they are keen for him to stay at the club, and they are willing to play a different approach by offering him a unique rolling one-year deal, which will put the power in his hands for when he decides he wants to leave.

Pep Guardiola's Man City record Games 483 Won 357 Drawn 60 Lost 66

Guardiola has been in charge of City since 2016, overseeing countless major trophies. City supporters revealed a banner for their game against Fulham, which said in his native Catalan: ‘We want you to stay’. Guardiola responded on Match of the Day by admitting that he feels the love from the supporters.

“From day one (I felt love from Manchester City’s fans), yeah. Definitely. The gratitude is immense; otherwise, I would not be nine years here; it’s impossible.

“Of course the results help. In modern football, when you don’t win, they sack you; we know that. They were happy to extend because we won. This is a business. It has to be like that.

“But apart from that, there are many, many details, many experiences that I lived in these many years, daily, during games, or not during games that made me feel part of this club deeply, deeply.”