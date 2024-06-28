Following links to Joshua Kimmich, Manchester City chiefs now reportedly believe a more ambitious signing would star for Pep Guardiola if they made their move to seal a deal this summer.

Man City transfer news

Of course, after making it four consecutive Premier League wins, it's incredibly difficult to spot just where Manchester City could improve this summer. Guardiola's winning machine has simply gone steamrolling on even as Arsenal have emerged in the last two seasons. But as the managerial legend edges closer to the end of his current contract, those at The Etihad will want to hand him one last summer window to remember.

With that said, the Cityzens have already been linked with a move to sign Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich in recent days, though could yet make what is considered a more ambitious move.

According to GiveMeSport, Manchester City chiefs believe that Jamal Musiala would be elite for Guardiola, but the arrival of Kimmich is more likely at this stage. Musiala, of course, has already stolen the headlines for Germany on more than one occasion at Euro 2024 and could yet do so a fair few more times as the tournament goes on.

A former Chelsea academy player, the 21-year-old could swap the Bundesliga for Manchester City in a Kevin de Bruyne repeat for the Sky Blues this summer. There's no doubt that Musiala's arrival would be one of the deals of the summer, such is his talent, but the report states Bayern are keen to hang onto their rising superstar.

"Brilliant" Musiala can replace Bernardo Silva

29 years old and with two years remaining on his current City deal, it won't be long before Manchester City will have to start thinking about a replacement for Bernardo Silva. And there may not a more natural replacement for such a player than Musiala, who can replicate the Portugal international's unique low centre of gravity, quick feet and pressing from the front.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Jamal Musiala Bernardo Silva Goals 10 6 Assists 5 9 Take-ons Completed 87 38 Ball Recoveries 91 102

Such a talent would only step up another level entirely like so many others have done in the past under Guardiola, who could get one last future star to work with before a potential Etihad exit next summer.

Musiala has earned plenty of praise during the Euros, including from Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann, who said via BBC Sport: "He was brilliant in both games I think, not only the two goals, but I think his offensive positions and ball control is pretty tough for the opponent to defend. I think it’s important for him not to deal with the pressure and just deal with this capability to solve any offensive complications."