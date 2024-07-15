Manchester City are close to completing the signing of a player who Pep Guardiola has described as "incredible" in the past, according to a new transfer rumour.

Man City transfer news

The Premier League champions will once again be expected to seal title glory in 2024/25, but Guardiola will also know the importance of freshening up his squad, in order to ensure players don't get too comfortable.

A host of top-quality names continue to be linked with summer moves to City, including Spain ace Dani Olmo, whose reputation has arguably never been greater after a successful Euro 2024 campaign. Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon has also emerged as an eye-catching option for Guardiola's side, with the Englishman seen as a possible upgrade on Jack Grealish, who had a poor season on an individual note, despite his team's success.

Another Magpies player, Bruno Guimaraes, is also reportedly being targeted by City before next season gets underway, with the Brazilian's future at St James' Park up in the air for a number of months. He isn't out of contract until the summer of 2028, but that doesn't mean that his head won't necessarily be turned by a move elsewhere.

Joao Neves is another talked-about player currently, standing out as one of Europe's most exciting young midfielders, and the Cityzens are seemingly in the race to snap him up, along with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United.

Man City closing in on "incredible" signing

According to Football Insider, Manchester City are closing in on the signing of Spain and RB Leipzig star Olmo, following "new developments on Monday".

They are believed to be in "advanced talks" to bring the 26-year-old to the Etihad in the near future, and they have "been in discussions" about activating his £60m release clause at his current club, which is on the verge of running out, creating the need for a quick deal. For his part, Olmo is open to joining City after being convinced by Pep, claims the report.

Considering what an exceptional Euro 2024 campaign Olmo has just enjoyed with Spain, leading them to go all the way in the competition, this is extremely exciting news for City supporters.

The attacking midfielder was such an eye-catching performer in Germany throughout the summer, scoring three times to share the Golden Boot, as well as chipping in with two assists. It is also common knowledge that Guardiola is a big admirer of the £152,000-a-week Leipzig maestro.

"He's a top player - he has a bright future, of course. His performance today shows it. He is an incredible player and I am pretty sure he is able to play in the strong leagues in Europe."

It is so easy to envisage how well Olmo could fit in at City, considering not only the technical ability at his disposal but also his work ethic, which was shown when he got back to clear a late England chance off the line on Sunday.

He averaged 1.3 tackles per game in the Champions League last season, which shows that he is happy to be effective out of possession, and it's even a higher tally than Kevin De Bruyne (0.8) and Phil Foden (0.9) managed in the Premier League.