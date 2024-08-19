Manchester City are reportedly closing in on their second summer signing after Savinho, with personal terms agreed and a deal now close.

Savinho impresses as Man City cruise past Chelsea

Pep Guardiola's men made a winning start to their Premier League season on Sunday afternoon, picking up an impressive 2-0 victory away to Chelsea. The reigning champions were the better team for much of proceedings, and goals from Erling Haaland and Mateo Kovacic sealed the three points.

Perhaps the most intriguing figure on show for City at Stamford Bridge was Savinho, who made his first league appearance for the club. Initially starting on the left wing, the Brazilian quickly swapped sides with Jeremy Doku, and his influence became far greater.

City's newest signing showed some lovely Riyad Mahrez-esque footwork on the right, cutting inside and using the ball in classy fashion, as well as completing three out of three dribbles. The 20-year-old also made three key passes, outlining his creativity, as well as winning five out of seven ground duels.

Sadly, Savinho's afternoon was cut short after he picked up an injury just before half-time, being replaced by Phil Foden, but it was still an extremely encouraging performance from the wide man. It is a surprise that he has been the only addition for Guardiola so far this summer, but a new update suggests that that is about to change.

Man City agree personal terms with 19-year-old

According to a new update from Football Insider, Manchester City have agreed personal terms with Divin Mubama, as they close in on his signing. The 19-year-old is without a club currently, having most recently left West Ham, but it looks as though he will join Savinho through the Etihad entrance door with a £1.5m compensation fee heading the Hammers' way.

Mubama may not be the world-renowned signing that plenty of City supporters are desperate for after the exit of Julian Alvarez, such as Rodrygo, but he is an exciting young player who is wanted by the Premier League champions for a reason.

He made 18 appearances for West Ham at senior level, managing to chip in with one goal and assist apiece, while a tally of 58 strikes in just 91 matches for the Hammers' Under-18s and Under-21s combined says a huge amount about his ability.

Meanwhile, David Moyes had plenty of time for the young Englishman during his time as West Ham manager, saying of him: "Every time Divin has come on, I tell you what he does, he runs and he does the work and he doesn’t think twice about his effort or anything he does. Because of that, we’re growing to him all of the time. He’s done really well and I’m pleased."

It could be that Mubama is loaned out immediately upon his arrival, in order to be a regular elsewhere this season, but either way, he should be viewed as an eye-catching addition who could grow so much from working under Guardiola and alongside some world-class footballers.