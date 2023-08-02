Highlights Manchester City are actively searching for a replacement for Riyad Mahrez, who has joined Al-Ahli.

Crystal Palace's Michael Olise is a top target for City and has already agreed personal terms with Chelsea.

Alongside Olise, Belgian forward Jeremy Doku is on City's shortlist, but his injury record may be a concern for the club.

Manchester City have added Rennes forward Jeremy Doku to their shortlist this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The club are looking to replace Riyad Mahrez this window.

What is the latest news regarding Manchester City?

According to reports, the Citizens are stepping up their chase for their Mahrez replacement following his £30m switch to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli, and have two names on their shortlist.

Crystal Palace's Michael Olise is the first name, with the young Frenchman also attracting the interest of Chelsea this summer. The former Reading man has reportedly already agreed personal terms with the Blues according to RMC Sport, with Chelsea having submitted a £39m offer for the player.

City meanwhile are strongly interested in the player who is reported to have a £35m release clause, with manager Pep Guardiola seeing the Palace wideman as the ideal Mahrez replacement. The Eagles don't want to lose one of their best players this window after already losing WIlfried Zaha to Galatasaray, and are prepared to offer Olise £100k per week in order to stay at Selhurst Park.

Doku is the other name on the Citizens shortlist, with the Belgian having already been the subject of a bid from Aston Villa this summer that was rejected earlier this window. The youngster has been highly thought of for many years and has been linked with Liverpool in the past, with Jurgen Klopp informing the player that he could be Sadio Mane's long term successor back in 2017.

Doku impressed last season with seven goals and four assists despite an injury riddled campaign that forced him to miss 11 games through three separate injuries. The injury problems may be a concern for the Manchester club, with the forward having missed 41 games since August 2021.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano revealed that the Belgian was a name being discussed alongside Olise and another who couldn't be mentioned:

"For Manchester City, discussing about Belgium players, have added Jeremy Doku to their list. There are two players on City’s list and one more that at this moment cannot be mentioned but Jeremy Doku is on the list and is one of the targets. Michael Olise is one of the targets, same for Chelsea because also as I have told you Olise is a player they really appreciate."

What is next for Manchester City?

The Citizens are hoping to conduct further transfer business this window.

The club remain in talks with RB Leipzig for defender Josko Gvardiol, however following a leak which resulted in Fabrizio Romano tweeting "Here We Go" despite the transfer not being completed, talks have stalled between all parties.

A number of City players have been linked with moves away this window. England international Kyle Walker is reportedly a target of German giants Bayern Munich, and the player is reportedly keen on the idea of making the switch to Bavaria, whilst manager Guardiola wants to keep the player around.

Another player who reportedly wants to leave this summer is Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva. The former Monaco man has been the subject of a bid from PSG centering around a £35m fee and the choice of either Gianluigi Donnarumma or Marco Verratti, however City have supposedly rejected the proposal.

A deal that seems to be complete however is the deal to sell youngster Carlos Borges to Ajax after the Dutch club hijacked West Ham United's deal according to Romano.