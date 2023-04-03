Manchester City are on "red alert" over Barcelona youngster Ansu Fati's availability at the end of the season, according to a new report.

Could Fati seal Barcelona exit?

There has been plenty of speculation surrounding the 20-year-old's future at Camp Nou recently, with a number of clubs linked with a move for him. The Spaniard has not always managed to make himself a key part of Xavi's plans at Barca this season, making 25 appearances in La Liga but only actually starting 10 of those matches.

For that reason, Fati could possibly look for a fresh challenge once the summer transfer window arrives, although with his current deal not expiring until 2027, it could take a huge bid for Barca to allow him to leave, given his long-term potential.

A move to City has been mooted recently, as Pep Guardiola looks to conduct some important summer transfer business, and now another update has emerged regarding the situation.

Could City seal move for youngster?

According to Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider, "it is understood that City have been put on red alert" over the availability of Fati. While the attacker would "prefer to stay at the Catalan club if he is given guarantees over game time", he is also "intrigued by a Premier League move." Manchester United and Chelsea are also mentioned in the report, with City's Premier League rivals both "monitoring" the current situation.

Fati is someone who could light up the Etihad and be a sensational signing by the club this summer, having been hailed as someone "born with that talent and that magic" by Barca teammate Eric Garcia. Despite his tender years, he already has 26 goals and nine assists to his name for Barca, while at international level, he has netted twice for Spain.

The fact that Fati can operate both on the left-hand side and in a central attacking position could also appeal to Guardiola, with that versatility something that he often admires in his players, allowing more fluency in his attack. The Spain ace could come in and provide strong competition for the likes of Jack Grealish and Phil Foden, but also be considered a long-term acquisition who could rebuild his ever-so-slightly stuttering career, working under one of the greatest managers of his generation in the process.

Granted, Fati would cost a huge sum of money, with the player having a €1billion (£879m) release clause in his contract, but his talent is undeniable and a new challenge could get the very best out of him, ensuring he reaches his vast potential.