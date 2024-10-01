Manchester City are weighing up a bargain move for a new striker in 2025 as he enters the final years of his contract at his current club, according to a recent report. The Blues have made a strong start to their 2024/25 season but have hit a bit of a sticky patch in the last week or so, as the loss of Rodri has seen them fail to beat Arsenal and Newcastle United.

Pep Guardiola is going to be without Rodri for the rest of the season at the very least, meaning it is down to the other City midfielders to step up to try and fill the void left by the Spaniard. In the short term, that may not be an issue, but Guardiola may be keen to find a replacement come the new year.

Already, the Blues have been linked with a move for Torino midfielder Samuele Ricci when the January transfer window opens. The 23-year-old is seen as a future star by the Premier League side, but there could also be the option to go for a more marquee addition.

As well as looking at Ricci, Man City are also interested in signing Nicolo Barella from Inter Milan. The Italian is said to have been identified as the top choice to replace Rodri after he impressed Guardiola when the two sides met in the Champions League last month. However, the Blues may face a challenge to get the midfielder out of the club, as he’s just signed a new deal and Inter value the player at around £75 million.

While finding a replacement for Rodri may be a top priority, the Blues also have their eyes on adding to their forward line in 2025 as a striker emerges on their radar.

Man City consider bargain approach for "machine" Vlahovic

According to Tutto Juve, relayed by Sport Witness, Manchester City are interested in signing Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic. The report states that the Premier League side like the Serbia international, and with his contract expiring in 2026, Txiki Begiristain is considering capitalising on the chance to get him on the cheap next year.

The 24-year-old has been among the goals since he joined the Italian giants, and that has continued this season, scoring four times in seven matches. Vlahovic is an important player in Thiago Motta’s team, and therefore, Juventus are working to extend the striker’s contract, but City and Atlético Madrid are keeping a close eye on the situation.

If a new contract is not agreed, Juventus will make Vlahovic, who was described as being a “machine” by under-23 scout Antonio Mango, available for sale in 2025. This could allow City and Atlético Madrid to make an approach for the striker, who would be available for an affordable price despite costing Juventus £66.6 million.

Dusan Vlahovic's Juventus stats Apps 108 Goals 45 Assists 10

However, there is a possibility that both Man City and Atlético are being used by Vlahovic and his representatives so he can secure a new contract at Juventus.