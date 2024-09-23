Manchester City are considering tabling a huge £83m+ offer for an "exceptional" new attacker, according to an eye-catching new transfer report.

Man City still top after Arsenal drama

Pep Guardiola's side played out a thrilling 2-2 draw at home to Arsenal on Sunday afternoon, as they just about managed to stay top of the Premier League table. Having taken the lead through a brilliant Erling Haaland goal, things unravelled for City when Rodri picked up what looked like a serious injury. Goals from Riccardo Calafiori and Gabriel turned the game on its head, but thankfully, John Stones equalised in the dying seconds after a painful second half.

It means the Cityzens top the pile by a point ahead of Liverpool and Aston Villa, as well as retaining their two-point advantage over Arsenal, with Guardiola's men still very much the team to beat in the title race this season.

Away from the on-pitch action, players continue to be linked with moves to the Etihad, with 17-year-old Sporting CP ace Geovany Quenda reportedly being eyed up as a long-term replacement for Bernardo Silva. Meanwhile, Barcelona centre-back Ronald Araujo has been backed to move to City in a swap deal involving Haaland, but it would surely be a shock if the striker left any time soon.

Man City considering £83m+ bid for Musiala

According to TEAMtalk, Manchester City are weighing up making an £83m+ bid for Bayern Munich superstar Jamal Musiala, having been linked with him during the summer transfer window.

The Premier League champions are said to be "firmly in the race" to snap up the Germany international, with Real Madrid providing stern competition. It is the Blues who are described as the "most informed" team in the report, however, suggesting Txiki Begiristain stands a good chance of getting his man.

Musiala is one of the world's most exciting young players currently, so the idea of him joining Guardiola at City is so exciting. The 21-year-old already has three goals in four appearances in the Bundesliga this season, while Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund has heaped praise on him.

"Jamal Musiala is a world-class player, an exceptional player. Jamal is a player that spectators go to the stadium for because of the way he plays. He can decide games, he's an absolute team player. He is an exceptional player. He can become one of the best players in the world. Both FC Bayern and Germany are lucky to have him."

Meanwhile, Ilkay Gundogan is believed to want Musiala with him at City, following his return to the club on loan from Barca, and there really are few negatives to them snapping him up.

Assuming he avoids serious injury, there is no reason why the Bayern maestro can't go on to have a legendary career, and he would be an upgrade on the likes of Jeremy Doku and Jack Grealish on the left wing, given his status as a truly world-class footballer with years ahead of him.