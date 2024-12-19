Manchester City are considering signing an £80 million “monster” defender this January, according to a new report.

Man City transfer news

A late 2-1 defeat to arch-rivals Manchester United on Sunday will have sent shockwaves through the City dressing room and will also have surprised manager Pep Guardiola, who now could have eyes on certain players he would like to bring in during January to get his side’s campaign back on track.

The midfield department is a key area that needs addressing, as the fact that Rodri has suffered a season-ending injury and İlkay Gündoğan looks to be struggling since his return, means City’s midfield has looked overrun at times.

It has emerged recently that the Blues are interested in signing Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich. The Germany star could be available for as little as £10 million in January, as his contract expires at the end of the season.

AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders is also a player who is on Man City’s transfer radar ahead of next month, and reports have revealed that they are preparing an offer of £40 million+ in a bid to persuade him to swap Milan for Manchester.

Not only is midfield a concern, but City also failed to replace Julian Alvarez in the summer, and that could be addressed this January, as they are weighing up a move to sign Randal Kolo Muani on loan from PSG. The Blues are showing genuine interest in a deal, and informal contacts have been made through intermediaries to get an understanding of the current situation.

Man City considering £80m Jarrad Branthwaite signing

It looks as though all areas of the team could be strengthened in January, as City also have eyes on a new centre-back. According to TBR Football, Manchester City are considering the signing of Jarrad Branthwaite this January.

The 22-year-old, who has been dubbed a “monster” by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, has been at Goodison Park since January 2020, when he was snapped up by the Premier League side after impressing at Carlisle United as a young defender. Last season, Branthwaite established himself as part of Everton’s starting XI, playing 35 times in the Premier League and scoring three goals in the process, and his performances were recognised, as he won an international cap for England.

Branthwaite has continued to impress this season, despite missing the start of the campaign through injury, and he has now emerged on Man City’s radar. The report states that the Blues could look to make a move for the England defender in January, as they try to turn their fortunes around.

Jarrad Branthwaite's 24/25 Premier League stats Apps 8 Starts 6 Minutes per game 70 Clean sheets 4 Interceptions per game 1.3 Tackles per game 1.4 Balls recovered per game 3.1 Clearances per game 3.3

City are taking a “keen interest” in Branthwaite, who is under contract at Everton until 2027 and has rejected the chance of signing a new contract at the club. The prospective new Everton owners, The Friedkin Group, hope their ambitions for the future will persuade the central defender to stay, but have made no progress yet.

Manchester United have been long-term admirers of Branthwaite, while Arsenal and Chelsea are also interested in signing the young defender, but City’s plan to make a move in January could see them win the race ahead of their city rivals. It would be a costly transfer, as Everton value the defender in the region of £80 million.