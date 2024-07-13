Manchester City could now reportedly look to sign a player Pep Guardiola thinks is "incredible", changing their stance on him in the process.

Man City transfer news

The Premier League champions continue to be linked with elite-level players in the summer transfer window, as they look to make their squad even more formidable. Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes is one such figure, with the Brazilian potentially eyeing an exit from St James' Park, coming in as a great midfield option.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze is also reportedly wanted by City ahead of the 2024/25 season, being looked at as a possible upgrade on Jack Grealish, who endured a disappointing campaign last time around, failing to make England's Euro 2024 squad. The Eagles ace scored 11 goals in the league last term, also bagging four assists.

The Cityzens are believed to have made concrete moves to sign Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte, too, with the Uruguayan a wanted man this summer. Manchester United are also in the mix, but Guardiola would no doubt like to think a switch to the Etihad would appeal more.

Then there's Anthony Gordon, who is another Newcastle player who could be looking for a fresh challenge, with City eyeing up the England international as they look to strengthen their wide options. The boyhood Liverpool supporter is also wanted by the Reds, though.

Man City could sign player Pep thinks is "incredible"

According to a fresh claim from Give Me Sport, Manchester City could look to sign Dani Olmo this summer, making a U-turn in the process.

It is stated that the reigning Premier League winners "could be sparked into life and reignite their interest in Olmo if Manchester United lodge a bid", despite them "deciding to rule themselves out of the running for the Leipzig talisman's signature at this stage".

Olmo's stock has risen greatly in recent weeks, following an excellent Euro 2024 campaign with Spain, with the 26-year-old proving to be one of the standout players of the tournament. He has scored three times in Germany, meaning he shares the Golden Boot heading into Sunday's final against England, and he has also assisted twice for good measure.

There is also the small matter of Guardiola speaking of his admiration for the attacking midfielder back in 2019, with City's legendary boss saying: "He's a top player - he has a bright future, of course. His performance today shows it. He is an incredible player and I am pretty sure he is able to play in the strong leagues in Europe."

The £152,000-a-week Olmo may feel that this summer is the perfect time to leave RB Leipzig, considering he has arguably never been rated more highly in his career, and his quality, end product and work ethic could make him a brilliant addition at the Etihad for a number of years.