Manchester City may end up seeing an even bigger loss on one of their players this summer after fresh information came to the fore regarding his future.

City set for change

It seems strange for City to be on the verge of completing a double yet seemingly be set for major upheaval in the summer, but that is exactly what appears likely.

Three wins in the Premier League and victory in the FA Cup final will see Pep Guardiola's side lift both trophies. But this summer there will be plenty of change, with Kevin de Bruyne's future unclear amid interest from Saudi Arabia. Equally unclear are the futures of Bernardo Silva and Sergio Gomez, with the former a long-term target for Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Kalvin Phillips' time at City appears up, and there is long-term interest in the likes of Eberechi Eze, Pedro Neto and Michael Olise as the Cityzens look to flex their financial muscles once more this summer.

But they don't seem set to have it all their own way, especially on the departures front, with Phillips' valuation dropping like a stone courtesy of a failed loan spell with West Ham, and another man causing them a headache.

Cancelo proving a problem for City

Now, fresh insight has been provided on Manchester City's summer plans, and specifically those surrounding on loan star João Cancelo. The Blues were hoping to part ways with Cancelo for a fee of around 30m euros this summer, which would already represent a massive 35m euro loss on the fee that they paid to bring him to the Etihad.

However, fresh reports cast doubt on even their ability to make that much on the Portuguese defender. That is because Cancelo has his heart set on Barcelona.

That is according to reports in Spain [Via Sport Witness], who claim that the defender "would be willing to reject any other proposals that come his way" because "he’s made it clear he wants Barcelona above anything else".

But Barcelona themselves cannot afford to make a permanent move for the defender, and would only be willing to offer a loan deal akin to the current one, which would see Cancelo remain at Camp Nou for another season but Manchester City see no return on their hefty 65m euro investment.

Cancelo at Barcelona 23/24 Appearances 38 Goals 4 Assists 4 Yellow Cards 6

Though he is under contract at the Etihad until 2027 (where he takes home £178,000 per week), the club were keen to permanently part ways with Cancelo this summer. It is added that super agent Jorge Mendes is already trying to work out a solution, and is trying to convince Manchester City to let him leave on loan again for next season.

Should he get his way, Manchester City could lose Cancelo for nothing once more, and lose out on the 30m euros that they initially wanted for the defender.