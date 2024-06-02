Manchester City are undoubtedly set for another huge transfer window as the summer window of 2024 approaches. After winning just one trophy in the 2023/24 season, Pep Guardiola will be desperate for his side to bounce back as they hunt to reclaim their treble.

Despite winning the Premier League by two points, pipping Arsenal at the final hurdle on the last day of the season, City failed to reclaim their crown in both the Champions League and the FA Cup and were ultimately unsuccessful in their quest to win back-to-back trebles, or a double treble as many dubbed it.

In the Champions League, Guardiola’s side were eliminated by Real Madrid on penalties in the quarter-final stage.

The Citizens then fell at the final hurdle in the FA Cup, losing to their bitter rivals, Manchester United, thanks to goals from academy graduates Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo. A goal from Jeremy Doku could not quite claw City back into the game.

Now, in a quest to reclaim all of their titles next season City have begun to look at strengthening their squad over the summer. They have already been linked to one world star.

Man City looking to sign Bundesliga defender

The player in question here is Bayern Munich and Canada left-back Alphonso Davies. The 23-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away in the last few months, with City his latest potential destination.

According to a report from journalist Graeme Bailey, Manchester City and Premier League rivals Chelsea are both “keen” on signing the Canadian, with a move away from Munich a “real possibility”.

With that being said, however, Davies does not necessarily view a move to the Etihad Stadium as his priority this summer. That is because Real Madrid hold keen interest in the 23-year-old, and could make a move for the defender. However, Los Blancos are “waiting on Bayern’s demand” for Davies, and could try and wait it out, given he can be signed for free next summer.

A deal for Davies is likely to cost City a huge amount, probably even more than his value of £51m according to CIES Football Observatory. If they paid this amount, he would be the fourth most expensive defender in the club’s history, after Josko Gvardiol, Ruben Dias and Aymeric Laporte.

How Davies compares to Gvardiol

Davies’ quality is clear to see when watching him. His attacking prowess is second to none, and former United States of America international Alexi Lalas even described him as the “best left back in the world” in 2020.

Indeed, Davies registered six assists, as well as scoring twice in the Bundesliga for Bayern this season, a campaign where he played 29 top-flight games. He also got himself on the scoresheet in the Champions League, in a losing cause against Real Madrid in the second leg of their semi-final clash.

Davies is a very different type of left-back to City’s first choice, Gvardiol, who was originally signed as a centre-back.

Davies is much more creative than the Croatian, as his stats via Fbref show. The Canadian averages 1.43 key passes per 90 minutes, which ranks him in the top 18% of positionally similar players in Europe. In comparison, as per Fbref, Gvardiol averages 0.75 key passes per 90 minutes, placing him in the 32nd percentile.

Davies is also a wonderful ball carrier, averaging 5.03 take-ons and 2.92 successful take-ons per 90 minutes, which both rank him in the top 1%. In contrast, City's current left-back averages just 1.68 take-ons per 90 minutes, which ranks him in the 59th percentile, and 0.99 successful take-ons per 90 minutes ranking him in the 74th percentile.

Davies vs. Gvardiol attacking stats Stat (per 90) Davies Gvardiol Key passes 1.43 0.75 Take-ons 5.03 1.68 Take-ons completed 2.92 0.99 Stats from Fbref

Perhaps surprisingly to some, the Bayern star also trumps Gvardiol when it comes to out-of-possession work. He averages 7.41 ball recoveries per 90 minutes, which ranks him in the top 2%. This is largely helped out by the fact he is lightning-quick, making recovery runs quite easy for him.

The Croatia international's average of 5.62 ball recoveries per 90 minutes ranks him in just the 75th percentile, although he does just pip Davies in combined tackles and interceptions. The City transfer target averages 2.99 per 90 minutes, placing him in the 54th percentile, with Gvardiol’s 3.01 placing him just higher, in the 56th percentile.

Singing Davies does statistically seem to be a big upgrade at left-back for City. He is wonderful going forward and a more than competent defender. It also allows the Croatia international Gvardiol to slot back into his usual centre-back role. Perhaps signing the Bayern Munich number 19 could be the catalyst to help City to another treble next season.