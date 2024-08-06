The summer transfer window officially closes for business at the end of this month and Manchester City have made one addition to their squad so far.

Pep Guardiola has swooped to sign Brazil international Savinho on a permanent deal after his loan spell at Girona, from Troyes, during the 2023/24 campaign.

The Spanish boss may want to make further additions to his group, however, after the club only won one major trophy - the Premier League title - last term.

City have been linked with an interest in a winger from the Premier League this summer and they should move to sign him as a dream for Erling Haaland.

Manchester City's interest in Premier League star

Earlier this summer, The Telegraph reported that Manchester City are one of the teams interested in a deal to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Pedro Neto.

The outlet claimed that the Cityzens and Newcastle United are the two top-flight sides keeping tabs on the Portugal international, as they weigh up whether or not to swoop for his services.

It was stated that Wolves, however, are looking for a club-record transfer fee of £60m in order to sanction his departure this summer, as he is a key player for Gary O'Neil.

Guardiola and City must now move to sign the Portuguese starlet before the end of the summer transfer window, as he could be a dream signing for Haaland.

Why Pedro Neto would be a dream for Erling Haaland

Firstly, the Norway international is, of course, a lethal goalscorer who has made his name by scoring goals on a regular basis for the Cityzens.

Since arriving from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2022, Haaland has fired in 90 goals and provided 15 assists in 98 appearances in all competitions, including a staggering 63 goals in 66 Premier League matches.

Guardiola must, therefore, do everything possible to ensure that the team is constantly creating high-quality chances for the striker to score, which is why Neto would be a dream for him.

The Portugal international ranked within the top 1% of midfielders in the Premier League last season for assists per 90 (0.53) and the top 9% for shot-creating actions per 90 (4.45), which shows that he was one of the most creative players in his position in the division.

23/24 Premier League Pedro Neto Appearances 20 Assists 9 Big chances created 7 Key passes per game 1.9 Dribbles completed per game 1.9 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the 24-year-old ace almost averaged an assist every other game on average in the top-flight for Wolves last term.

Neto, who was lauded as a "relentless" presser by analyst Ben Mattinson, is a proven Premier League performer who can consistently create chances that allow his teammates to find the back of the net, as shown by his statistics.

Now, imagine how creative he could be as part of a Manchester City team that dominates matches and gives their wingers plenty of time on the ball to make things happen.

The former Lazio youngster could thrive, based on his form for Wolves, and form an exciting relationship with Haaland, who could finish off the chances that Neto creates.