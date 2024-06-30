Manchester City have failed to make any signings during the transfer window thus far, but Pep Guardiola wont be pushing the panic buttons just yet.

He led the club to their fourth straight Premier League title last season, therefore, the squad is in a pretty solid shape.

If the Spaniard wishes to add another Champions League title to his collection, however, might he go big on a few star signings ahead of the 2024/25 campaign?

Man City eye move for Real Madrid superstar

According to a report from TEAMtalk earlier this month, City are the only team with a genuine interest in signing Rodrygo from Real Madrid this summer.

Any potential move will cost Guardiola, however, as the La Liga champions will demand a fee in excess of £100m for the Brazilian to leave the club he joined in 2019.

Arrivals of Kylian Mbappe and Endrick this summer mean competition for places will be extreme in the Spanish capital next term, which could suggest Rodrygo’s departure ahead of the new season.

Guardiola could sign his own version of the French sensation by swooping for Rodrygo in the next few weeks, as the pair offer similar qualities going forward.

Notable Brazilians to play for Man City Player Year joined Games Danilo 2017 60 Ederson 2017 332 Gabriel Jesus 2016 236 Fernando 2014 102 Fernandinho 2013 383 Robinho 2008 53 Geovanni 2007 23 Elano 2007 80 Via Transfermarkt

How Rodrygo compares to Kylian Mbappé

Mbappé ended months of speculation by finally signing for Madrid at the start of June. The Frenchman could be the final piece of the jigsaw for Carlo Ancelotti’s side as they chase more history.

Will his arrival spark the end of things for Rodrygo, however? The Brazilian scored 17 goals and registered nine assists across 51 matches for the Spanish side last term and there is no doubt he could offer a wonderful attacking threat for Pep next term.

According to FBref, Mbappé is the third-most comparable player to the 23-year-old in Europe’s top five leagues, which suggests Guardiola could land a player with incredible talent in the final third.

Indeed, the duo registered similar statistics domestically with regard to assists (five vs seven), shots per 90 (1.32 vs 2.09), shot-creating actions per 90 (4.2 vs 4.04), goal-creating actions per 90 (0.52 vs 0.79) and touches in the attacking penalty area (206 vs 207), demonstrating how impressive the pair where from an attacking standpoint last season.

U23 talent scout Antonio Mango hailed Rodyrgo as “sensational” late last year, and he has emerged as one of the finest attacking players on the continent since moving from his homeland five years ago, with his finishing levels having even been dubbed "terrifyingly good" by journalist Sam Tighe.

Across 216 appearances for the current Champions League holders, the winger has registered 95 goal contributions – 54 goals and 41 assists – which works out as a goal involvement every 2.3 matches, a sublime statistic.

Numbers like this would make him an instant hit in a City team full of quality players on their own merit. The likes of Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden would help Rodrygo potentially improve on his figures from last season.

£100m may sound a lot on the surface, but it could be a wise move should Guardiola lure him to Manchester this summer.