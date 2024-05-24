Manchester City "could easily offer" £68m to complete the signing of a "top-class" star who is loved by both Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp this summer, according to a new transfer update.

Man City transfer news

Guardiola's men are still basking in the success of their Premier League title win last weekend, as they made it four in a row - something no other club in the history of English football has ever achieved.

Lots of players have been linked with moves to City in the summer transfer window as they look to get even stronger however, including Wolves winger Pedro Neto, who is also wanted by Newcastle United ahead of the start of next season. Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite appears to be a primary target for the reigning champions, and the Toffees' teenage goalkeeper, Douglas Lukjanciks, is seen as an option too.

Another English player who has been backed to join City in the coming months is Anthony Gordon, who is fresh off the back of an excellent season for Magpies. Liverpool are rivalling them for the winger's signature, however, ahead of what he will hope is a standout summer for him at Euro 2024.

Bayer Leverkusen have been in the news all season, not least because of going unbeaten en route to winning the Bundesliga title, and one of their star players, Jeremie Frimpong, is considered an option to potentially replace Kyle Walker in the long-term at the Etihad.

Man City want to seal "top-class" signing

According to InterLive [via Sport Witness], Manchester City are willing to splash out £68m on Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella this summer. Guardiola is described as a "great admirer" of the Italy international, and the Serie A club's owners Oaktree could look to strike a deal "immediately".

While City already have a wealth of brilliance in midfield areas, they should not pass up the opportunity to sign Barella this summer, especially if Bernardo Silva ends up moving on. The 27-year-old has been one of Serie A's best midfielders for a number of years now, making 270 appearances in the competition, while former Liverpool manager Klopp joins Pep on his list of admirers.

"That Barella is not able to play is not bad for us. He's a really good player, a really good player and I like him a lot. He has all the things you want from a midfield player: he is aggressive, he is technical, he can run for ages and all these kinds of things. That's a top-class player."

Barella is both a hugely experienced player but also capable of remaining in his best years for the foreseeable future, and his technical ability on the ball and work ethic off it feel perfect for Guardiola's style of play. The £151,000-a-week star could also feel that now is the last great chance to enjoy a big challenge away from Inter at his peak.