With Kevin de Bruyne's Manchester City future recently thrown into doubt, the Blues could now join a fierce race to sign a £105m star ahead of rivals Manchester United this summer.

Man City transfer news

Following a fourth consecutive Premier League title in a season that also followed winning the treble, it seems as though certain Manchester City stars have been left pondering their future, perhaps wondering whether their work in England is now complete. Among those stars are Ederson and De Bruyne.

Reports suggest that the City duo have both been targeted by clubs in the Saudi Pro League in what could deal Pep Guardiola a major blow, with the Brazilian shot-stopper even offered a massive £500,000 per week deal to move.

According to Rudy Galetti for TeamTalk, De Bruyne has even agreed personal terms with Al-Nassr, who must now negotiate with Manchester City in order to get a deal over the line this summer. The Premier League champions would reportedly rather cash in on their star midfielder this summer than lose him for free upon the expiry of his current deal this time next year.

With a potential exit on the cards, those at the Etihad have reportedly drawn up a plan of their own, however. As per Galetti and TeamTalk, Manchester City will join a "fierce" race to sign Joao Neves if De Bruyne leaves this summer.

The Benfica star reportedly has a £105m release clause, so while not a direct replacement for the Belgian in terms of style, the funds raised from De Bruyne's sale would aid in getting a deal done without pushing the limits of PSR. He has also attracted interest from Manchester United.

Still just 19 years old, Neves is certainly one for the future and a player who could complete the near-impossible task of replacing De Bruyne's influence at Manchester City eventually, even if not providing the same attacking output.

The Cityzens rarely miss in the transfer market and the Portugal international is another player who would likely join Guardiola's long list of success stories in an illustrious career.

Neves and Foden can fill De Bruyne void

Whilst replacing De Bruyne will be no easy task, Neves has shown more than enough potential at Benfica to prove that he's capable of filling the potential void left behind by the Belgian. Given that Phil Foden finally became the main man at Manchester City last season too, the teenager would be able to ease himself into such a role, as Guardiola looks to replace his Belgian superstar by committee.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Joao Neves Kevin de Bruyne Minutes 2,311 1,221 Goals 3 4 Assists 1 10 Ball Recoveries per 90 8.25 3.97

A player who is naturally more active off the ball at 19 years old compared to 32-year-old De Bruyne, Neves would offer Guardiola a different type of midfielder in place of his current star, whilst turning to Foden when it comes to directly replacing the final third output next season.

What's more, City would be getting one over on rivals Manchester United by landing a deal for a player who Bruno Fernandes has previously praised. The Red Devils captain said via 90Min: "I don't know if United rumours are true, but I know he is ready for that big jump. He is an excellent player, he's with the national team, that's also why the big clubs are after him."