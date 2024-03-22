Following the success of Jeremy Doku - a classic winger who thrives in one-on-one situations - Manchester City have reportedly turned their attention towards repeating that piece of transfer genius this summer.

Man City transfer news

The Manchester club have signed a number of wingers over the years, with Pep Guardiola's search often going back and forth between players who are more disciplined and wingers who are more eccentric such as Leroy Sane, Riyad Mahrez and now Doku.

The latter's arrival last summer suggests that, as things stand, Guardiola has turned his system towards players more capable of driving forward rather than those who slow things down and pick out the perfect pass. And we could see even more signs of that change this summer, as City look to sign another player of Doku's calibre.

The slight adjustment doesn't come as too much of a surprise given that Guardiola very rarely isn't in the middle of developing his own system, but those at The Etihad will hope to see it at least play a part in a return to dominance after struggling to get a full grip on the Premier League title race in the current campaign.

What's more, part of that adjustment could yet include the arrival of Johan Bakayoko. According to Sacha Tavolieri, Manchester City scouts have been impressed with Bakayoko and the Premier League champions could secure a deal for as little as €35m (£30m) for the PSV Eindhoven winger this summer.

Bakayoko, still only 20-years-old and one year younger than Doku, has played with the Manchester City man on international duty with Belgium and represents the next era of their stars following the likes of Kevin de Bruyne and Vincent Kompany. Following Doku's success on the left-hand side, Guardiola could now land a similar player on the opposite flank in Bakayoko this summer.

"Electric" Bakayoko is similar to Doku

Two Belgian wingers of similar age, Bakayoko has more than earned the chance to follow in the footsteps of Doku this summer. The latter has enjoyed an excellent debut campaign in Manchester, scoring three goals and assisting a further five whilst lighting up the Premier League with his impressive one-on-one ability.

League Stats 23/24 (via FBref) Johan Bakayoko Jeremy Doku Goals 6 3 Assists 8 5 Take-ons Completed 70 73 Key Passes 53 37 Ball Recoveries 79 69

Lighting up European football, it's no shock that Bakayoko is reportedy attracting interest from the likes of Manchester City. If they are looking to replicate Doku on the opposite side, then they should turn to the PSV star, who has earned high praise from Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig.

When the transfer window swings open, City may get themselves one of the bargains of the summer if they manage to land Bakayoko for as little as £30m to repeat their Doku genius.