Manchester City could now end up signing a “world-class” player in January for just £10 million, according to a recent report.

Man City transfer news

It is now just one win from 11 games in all competitions for Pep Guardiola’s side, as their season continues to unravel. This shock form from the Premier League champions has seen them fall away in both the league and the Champions League, which now could result in City and Guardiola being very active in January as they try to get this campaign back on track.

It’s clear that the Blues are missing Rodri, and with him likely to miss the rest of the season, a replacement could be on the cards in January. It was revealed last week that City are pushing to sign Atalanta’s Ederson, as he’s seen as a perfect replacement for the Spaniard. The Brazilian has become one of the top-performing midfielders in Europe, and he could cost City £42 million to complete a deal.

However, he isn’t their only midfield option, as City are also interested in signing Martin Zubimendi and are ready to go all out to sign him in January. The club have held internal talks over signing the midfielder, but he would be a dearer option than, say, Ederson, as Zubimendi would cost £52 million, as that is his release clause.

Man City could now sign "world-class" Kimmich in January

The Blues appear to be keeping their midfield options open, as while they look at Ederson and Zubimendi, they also have another player in mind. According to The Daily Star, Man City are interested in Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich in the January transfer window.

The German international has been with Bayern since 2015, during which he has gone on to become not only a top-performing right-back and a Champions League winner but a “world-class” midfielder, according to German manager Julian Nagelsmann.

Kimmich is out of contract at the Allianz Arena at the end of this season, and given there is no new deal in sight, he could be available for £10 million in January. That being the case, City have added the German to their January shopping list. Kimmich is highly admired by Guardiola, as the Spaniard managed him during his time at Bayern Munich, and has waxed lyrical over Kimmich in the past.

“I told him that he's perhaps one of the best centre-backs in the world. I love this boy. Joshua Kimmich turned in a great display.”

Joshua Kimmich's Bayern Munich stats Apps 413 Goals 42 Assists 109

City are set to give Guardiola a large transfer kitty as they try to rescue this season, and Kimmich is on his radar. Vincent Kompany is keen to keep hold of the versatile player, but time will tell if he stays, as an offer from City and to reunite with Guardiola may be too much for Kimmich to turn down. The 29-year-old has started all 14 Bundesliga games this season, as well as all six Champions League games the Germans have played, but a move to Manchester is seemingly one to watch.