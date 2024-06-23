Manchester City just won their fourth Premier League title in a row, pipping Arsenal to the trophy on the last day of the season.

City conceded 34 goals in their 38 Premier League games, the second-best defensive record in the league, behind only Arsenal who conceded 29, with the best defensive record in the league.

Therefore, the perfectionist that Pep Guardiola is, it wouldn't be surprising to see them target defensive re-enforcement, to ensure Arsenal don't pull away from them with defensive quality. But who could they go for?

Manchester City transfer news

According to reports by James Horncastle from The Athletic, Manchester City are one of the "curious" clubs when it comes to the future of Bologna defender Ricardo Calafiori.

It is also reported Thiago Motta wants Calafiori to join him at Juventus, whilst Bayern Munich have also made inquiries. However, Bologna do not want to lose him, understandably so given the talent at his feet, and according to other reports have placed a £34m price tag on his head.

Horncastle has previously stated that "he is the future of centre-back play" when speaking about the Italian defender.

How Calafiori compares to John Stones

Further described as "Italy's John Stones" by Horncastle, the instant comparison you can draw between the City defender and Calafiori is their quality on the ball, and therefore, their ability to step into midfield from central defence, as Guardiola can often ask of his players.

Calafiori completes 1.07 progressive carries per 90, and 0.5 successful take-ons per 90, highlighting his ability to carry the ball from defense. Stones in comparison, completes 1.35 progressive carries per 90, bettering the Italian but only just. However, he only completes 0.06 successful take-ons per 90, showing this isn't quite a familiar part of his game to drive forward with the ball when challenged by an opposition player.

Both players possess the ability to affect the game in all areas, whilst starting in central defence, and this is highlighted by their top-tier attacking numbers. The Italian produces 1.76 shot-creating actions per 90, a stat you would usually look at when analysing your more creative and attack-minded players.

Stones, is even better in this regard, producing 1.92 shot-creating actions per 90, ranking in the top 1% of defenders for this metric on Fbref.

Whilst adding the attacking thrust and composure on the ball when stepping into midfield that Stones possesses, the Italian also brings a well-polished defensive game, making 1.8 tackles per 90, 1.92 interceptions per 90, and 1.46 blocks per 90, all ranking in the top 30% amongst defenders for these metrics.

The Manchester City man also spent sustained periods of time out due to injury, playing only 16 Premier League games last campaign, and only 23 the season before that. Meanwhile, the 22-year-old Bologna defender played 30 of the 38 games in Serie A, being an ever-present part of the backline that secured them a Champions League spot.

As important as the former Everton man is for Guardiola's system, is there a case for bringing in a player with similar on-ball qualities, with better defensive numbers and a higher availability rate?

If there is, Calafiori is definitely one that would interest Guardiola based on the way he wants his team to play, as Spalletti himself stated, "When you have the ball, you are a defender. When he has it, you have to chase him, because he wants to go and score."