Manchester City have struggled this campaign, currently finding themselves sixth in the Premier League, coming off the back of four consecutive Premier League titles. Pep Guardiola's side look a long way off retaining their crown, and making it five in a row.

Guardiola's men have averaged the most possession in the division this season, with 61.6%, have taken the most shots per game, with 17.5, and have conceded the fewest shots per game, with 9.3.

However, despite conceding the fewest shots per game, Manchester City are conceding the highest xG per shot in the division, with 0.18.

Since the injury to Rodri, the midfield balance has been a real issue for City, and when you mix that with a lack of legs and ageing personnel in the entirety of the squad, it becomes even more apparent that the squad needs a rebuild, which could see the wheels begin to turn in the January transfer window.

Man City looking at Kevin De Bruyne replacement

According to reports from The Times last weekend, Jamal Musiala is one name on the radar for Manchester City heading into the new year. However, further reports from Football Insider, have claimed Bayern Munich have no intention of letting the 21-year-old leave in the mid-season window.

With the German currently in limbo regarding a new contract with the Bundesliga giants, Manchester City will believe there is a good chance to prise him away. Other clubs interested include Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Real Madrid.

Musiala has made 22 appearances in all competitions so far this season, scoring 14 goals, providing six assists and totalling 1,609 minutes played.

How De Bruyne compares to Musiala

One of Guardiola's key men is clearly Kevin De Bruyne, who spent a couple of months on the sidelines with a hamstring injury. Guardiola's comments when the Belgian returned show how integral he still is to this City side, with the Spaniard stating "I am so happy he is back".

The 33-year-old has made 17 appearances so far this season, scoring two goals, providing two assists and totalling 898 minutes played.

However, as the Belgian is ageing, his availability is becoming less reliable, and bringing someone like Musiala through the door could prove to be the quality replacement needed for the superstar midfielder.

De Bruyne vs Musiala comparison Stats (per 90 mins) De Bruyne Musiala Goals 0.33 0.77 Assists 0.17 0.39 xG 0.24 0.48 xAG 0.51 0.35 Progressive Carries 2.70 4.17 Progressive Passes 10.1 6.22 Shots Total 3.58 3.72 Key Passes 3.10 2.50 Shot-Creating Actions 6.70 5.96 Successful Take-Ons 0.80 3.14 Stats taken from FBref

When comparing the two, you can see Musiala would provide an extra carrying quality to City, with an ability to pick up the ball in deep channel pockets and drive the team forwards, with 4.17 progressive carries per 90, but also 3.14 successful take-ons per 90, which is hugely important when facing man to man pressing schemes in the modern game.

Musiala doesn't quite have the same passing range as De Bruyne, but he is still efficient with his key passing, making 2.50 per 90 (slightly less than De Bruyne's 3.10), showing a good understanding of his decision-making when passing. Jacek Kulig has described the German as an "unbelievable" player, after showing his impact for Vincent Kompany's side so far this season.

Of course, replacing a player who averages 10.1 progressive passes is always going to be tough, but Musiala provides 6.22 of his own, plus bringing other qualities such as his carrying prowess. In regard to Manchester City's rebuild, the £90m-rated Germany sensation could be the start of a new generation for the Citizens.