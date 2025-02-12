Manchester City could step up their efforts to sign a "world class" midfielder for Pep Guardiola this summer, according to a report.

Man City set for major overhaul

Man City's major drop-off this season has become a real cause for concern for Guardiola, as indicated by the fact he chose to spend big in the January transfer window.

The Sky Blues brought in Nico Gonzalez, Abdukodir Khusanov, Vitor Reis and Omar Marmoush this winter, having been keen to bolster their squad in a number of areas, but the spending spree may not stop there.

The reigning Premier League champions continue to be linked with a number of players ahead of the summer, with Juventus left-back Andrea Cambiaso still believed to be of interest.