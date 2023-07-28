Highlights Josko Gvardiol's proposed move to Manchester City is still in progress despite earlier rumors.

Manchester City remains committed to completing the deal for the defender.

Gvardiol's impressive performances at the World Cup and his passing abilities make him a fantastic addition to City's squad.

Josko Gvardiol's proposed move to Manchester City is still on, according to Fabrizio Romano.

There were rumours that everything was agreed upon, however, those appear to be wide of the mark.

Will Josko Gvardiol join Manchester City?

The Manchester club remains committed to completing a deal for the defender.

Last week, Romano stated that a deal had been agreed between both clubs for the Croatian, with the player having already completed the first part of his medical and agreed personal terms. The Italian journalist even used his trademark phrase 'Here we go'. However, since then nothing has moved forward.

Following Romano's tweet, RB Leipzig director Max Eberl stated:

"There is no agreement with Manchester City. Not even close." as well as saying: "The fact is that Manchester City would like to have him. Currently, we are still very far apart. The transfer of Szoboszlai has secured us financially. We don't need the money. We would prefer Josko to stay."

New reports now suggest that the move is close, with the reported fee set to be €100m (£86m) plus a percentage of a fee from Gvardiol’s future sale, after talks were re-opened via ‘new contacts’ who reportedly should ‘give a new acceleration’ to the transfer being completed.

Should the move be completed for the reported fee, it would make the 21-year-old the most expensive defender in football history, surpassing the £80m fee that city rivals Manchester United paid Leicester City back in 2019 for English centre-half Harry Maguire.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano revealed that the deal is "absolutely still on" with the leak earlier on having caused some problems, however the transfer is still expected to be completed:

"Let me say, from what I’m told, the deal is absolutely still on, Manchester City and Leipzig are working to complete the package for Josko Gvardiol, so the deal, whilst I’m speaking is not off and the ‘Here We Go’ remains in terms of the agreement reached one week ago, we are now waiting for the two clubs to discuss about some details because the leak created some big problems for the deal."

How will Gvardiol fit in at Manchester City?

Gvardiol would be a fantastic addition to an already incredible Man City side.

The defender was called "incredible" for his performances at the 2022 World Cup with Croatia as the nation made their second consecutive semi-final. The defender also impressed at club level, and memorably scored against City in the first leg of their Round of 16 clash last season, with his goal proving decisive in the game ending as a draw.

Over the past year, the Croatian has attempted 87.18 passes per 90 according to FBref, which ranks him in the top one percent compared to all other centre-backs in Europe's top five leagues, while he also ranks in the top 16% for pass-completion, showcasing that he will be a fine fit in the City possession and passing system.

Gvardiol would most likely come in and battle with Dutch defender Nathan Ake, who enjoyed a fantastic season last year, and when comparing the two via FBref, Gvardiol beats the former Chelsea man out in blocks, clearances, tackles, and interceptions per 90, suggesting that manager Pep Guardiola has managed to find an upgrade on a player who was very hard to upgrade, whilst also managing to find someone six years younger than his current option.

The Croatian's versatility will also be a big factor behind the move, with his ability to perform at a high level at both left back as well as centre-back giving the Citizens more options going into next season.