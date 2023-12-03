Few leagues in world football can match the Premier League for the number of iconic stadiums it boasts in any given year. Whether it's Anfield, Old Trafford, Goodison Park, or St James' Park, there are legendary footballing monuments in all corners of the country.

However, some grounds perhaps don't get the attention they deserve from the wider footballing public, and one of those stadiums is the home of the current champions and treble-winners, Manchester City.

The Etihad might not get the plaudits it deserves due to its relative newness, but we are confident that as the men in Sky Blue keep winning, it soon will.

With that in mind, we here at Football FanCast have outlined everything you need to know about the Sky Blue's home, so you're prepared for your next away day.

The Etihad's history

The Etihad Stadium was originally built for the 2002 Commonwealth Games and has gone through several rounds of renovations and expansions in its 21-year history.

The ground was initially built with two tiers and a running track inside, but once City moved in for the 2003-04 season, the running track was removed, the pitch was lowered, and an extra tier was added to increase capacity.

The most recent significant addition to the stadium was made in 2015 when a third tier was added to the South Stand, which increased capacity by 7,750. The club have also invested a considerable amount in the surrounding area, called the Etihad Campus.

While it has never hosted a domestic final, the Etihad was chosen to host the 2008 UEFA Cup final between Rangers and Zenit St Petersburg, with the latter winning 2-0.

With the club's current trajectory, it'll be interesting to see what they do with the stadium in the coming decades.

The Etihad's capacity

The Etihad might house the best team in Europe, but it only comes in as the sixth-biggest ground in the Premier League. However, that is soon to change.

It was announced in July of this year that the club's bold expansion plans had been approved by the council, and the initial construction effort would begin by the end of this year.

The plans will see the stadium's capacity increased by 7,900 seats in the North Stand, which would see it overtake the Emirates and Anfield in terms of overall capacity.

Stadium Capacity Year Opened Old Trafford 74,031 1910 Tottenham Hotspur Stadium 62,850 2019 London Stadium 62,500 2012 Anfield 61,176 (post-expansion) 1892 The Emirates Stadium 60,704 2006 The Etihad Stadium 53,400 2002

How do you get to the Etihad by train?

If you are travelling from outside of Manchester, it is best to get the train into Manchester Piccadilly Station first and then, from there, get the tram to the Etihad campus. The stadium is served by one stop on the Aston-Eccles line.

Etihad Campus (Ashton-Eccles Line): This tram stop brings you right to the stadium, and it should take just eight minutes to walk right up to the entrance at an average walking speed.

There are also several bus stops incredibly close to the stadium that you can take on match days. The two closest stops are Ashton New Road (Stop B), which is a six-minute walk from the stadium and Alan Turing Way (Stop C), which is a seven-minute walk from the stadium.

How do you get to the Etihad by car?

As with most Premier League teams, driving to the stadium on match days is not advised, as it will add a significant amount of time to your journey, and it will be incredibly difficult to find affordable parking.

However, if you must drive, you can either try to book a parking space on site ahead of time, although this is very competitive, or you can park at Booth Street West Car Park, a 30-minute walk from the stadium.

Away day tickets at the Etihad

For Premier League games, Manchester City accommodates up to 3,000 away fans in three tiers on one side of the south stand, whereas for cup games, they can accommodate up to 8,010 fans.

The stadium makes for a great away day thanks to its modern amenities, good sightlines, and the genuinely good atmosphere that has been present at the ground for the last few years.

The surrounding Etihad Campus is also an impressive sight, although it may leave away fans feeling a bit envious.