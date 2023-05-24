Manchester City could potentially make a future move for Evan Ferguson, with Sky Sports reporting that the striker has been mentioned as a potential Erling Haaland replacement.

Who is Evan Ferguson signing for this summer?

The Brighton striker has been in scintillating form so far this season for his club, becoming a pivotal member of the first-team squad despite being just 18 years old. Having fired in six goals and two assists, his efforts have helped the Seagulls climb into the top six in the Premier League and begin to dream of European football in the next campaign.

With his performances impressing, it has understandably led to interest from other top-flight clubs. City's rivals Man United, for example, have previously been linked with a potential move for the forward. However, a new contract with Brighton has led to some of that interest waning for the time being. He has now committed his future to the Seagulls until 2028 as part of this new deal.

However, a new report from Sky Sports has revealed that Man City could potentially launch a future bid to sign the player. It states that Pep Guardiola's side have already "discussed" who could potentially replace Erling Haaland should the player decide to leave the Etihad Stadium.

Ferguson was one of the names that was thrown out as a potential successor for the former Borussia Dortmund man - implying that should Haaland move on, a swoop for the Brighton striker could be launched.

Will Evan Ferguson join Man City?

The striker could certainly slot into the City lineup based on his showings in the Premier League so far.

Considering that he is just 18 years old, what he has already achieved is superb. It means he surely has the potential to get even better in the future. As a forward with six goals in the league this campaign - and managing 1.9 shots per game, too (the fourth-highest tally at the club this term) - he is a striker that plays without fear and is not afraid to get into advanced positions and test the opposition goalkeeper. That's the kind of play you want from a poacher; someone who can get into the goalscoring areas and isn't afraid to have a shot at goal.

In addition, he's been called "incredible" by football talent scout Jacek Kulig following his displays in the Premier League this year. Ferguson is catching the eyes of plenty - and if City did make a move for him, it could be a shrewd addition to their frontline.