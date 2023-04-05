Journalist Dean Jones believes that Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is starting to unlock Jack Grealish’s full potential at the Etihad Stadium.

What’s Jones had to say about Grealish and Guardiola?

Grealish made the move to Manchester from Aston Villa back in 2021 in a British record £100m transfer and won the Premier League title in his first season with the Cityzens.

However, on a personal note, Grealish endured a frustrating first season at the club, contributing to just six goals in 26 top-flight appearances, resulting in criticism, with the player himself responding by admitting he needs to score more goals.

The 27-year-old has quietly been silencing his critics during the current campaign, though, already surpassing his Premier League goal contribution tally after 22 appearances. The Englishman has scored four times and registered five assists from the left wing, including a man of the match performance against Liverpool over the weekend.

Jones was talking to GiveMeSport regarding Grealish in the last 48 hours after his goal and assist against Liverpool on Saturday. He feels that Guardiola is starting to get the best out of Grealish, saying they may have a “superstar” on their hands.

“Pep Guardiola has been waiting for this all season, he's been convinced that he could unlock Jack Grealish’s full potential and we're starting to see that now.

“It was a lot of money that they paid for Jack Grealish and there's always a risk attached to that. But it is starting to look like they might have a superstar after all.”

Consistency needed for Grealish...

Grealish’s display against Jurgen Klopp’s side rightly came in for plenty of praise, with Guardiola hailing him as “exceptional”. The winger stepped up to the mark in Erling Haaland’s absence, but Grealish will be looking to follow this up with a run of solid performances.

His goals and assists this season have come in purple patches of form, with four of his contributions coming in four games around the New Year and another two in back-to-back games with Arsenal and Nottingham Forest in February. [Transfermarkt]

You’d expect that Grealish will continue in Guardiola’s first-choice XI as a result of his display last time out, starting with a trip to Southampton this weekend, and hopefully, he’ll help City close the gap on league leaders Arsenal, looking to play a starring role this time around as the club search for a third successive Premier League title.