Manchester City are now expected to make a move for an “excellent” player during the summer transfer window, according to a new report.

Man City’s busy January transfer window

The whole of January was a busy time for City and Pep Guardiola, as the Blues’ inconsistent form in league and cup competitions has resulted in them having a much more frantic winter window than usual.

City added six new players to their squad in the last month, with Omar Marmoush, Abdukodir Khusanov, Vitor Reis, Juma Bah, Christian McFarlane and Nico Gonzalez all joining.

It was Gonzalez who was City’s last January transfer, as City agreed to pay the £50 million release clause in his Porto contract on deadline day. After joining City, Gonzalez stated this was “the perfect opportunity”.

"This is the perfect opportunity for me at this stage of my career," he told the club’s media. "I am 23, and I want to test myself in England. There's no better club than Manchester City for me to do that. Look at the squad they have here - it's unbelievable, full of world-class players. There isn't a footballer in the world who would not want to be part of this set-up."

Man City expected to make a summer move for £49m player

City's decision to sign Gonzalez looked to have prevented them from signing Andrea Cambiaso, with whom they had reached an agreement to sign. However, according to Tuttosport relayed by Sport Witness, Man City could now look to complete the transfer of Cambiaso during the summer transfer window.