Manchester City are "heavily tracking" one of Manchester United's top summer transfer targets, it has emerged, with both sides also facing competition for his signature from fellow Premier League giants Arsenal.

Man City in need of another wide player

Having struggled by their own high standards, City are looking for fresh impetus this summer and it is likely to come in wide areas. The arrival of Jeremy Doku was offset by the departures of Riyad Mahrez and Cole Palmer last summer, leaving Pep Guardiola's side short of a natural winger.

Related Man City now send scouts to watch "revelation" Ortega replacement The Citizens are looking to get one over on their rivals off the pitch...

All of Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden, Oscar Bobb and Jeremy Doku have been stationed on the right-hand side at points this season, but they appear to be one player light in that position with Foden and Silva both preferring to drift centrally. Guardiola seems to have recognised this too, and could rectify it this summer by snatching a Manchester United target away from them.

Man City eyeing Michael Olise move

Now, The Guardian reports that Manchester City are "heavily tracking" Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise as they look for reinforcements in attack this summer. The Frenchman has missed parts of the season through a pair of hamstring injuries, but has scored six goals and grabbed three assists in just nine starts this season, underlining his quality.

City won't be alone in their chase of the 22-year-old though, with Arsenal and Manchester United both also reportedly keen and the forward thought to have a £65m release clause in his contract in south London, up from the £35m that Chelsea activated last summer to no avail.

Michael Olise this season Minutes 839 Goals 6 Minutes per goal 140 Assists 3 Shots on target per 90 1.07 Key passes per 90 2.69

The Gunners are looking to find competition for Bukayo Saka, who has once again been one of Arsenal's most regular appearance makers this season despite carrying an injury. Meanwhile, it has recently been claimed that Olise is Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS's top transfer target to replace Antony at Old Trafford.

However, both City and Arsenal have an advantage over Manchester United, with the reliable David Ornstein reporting that Olise will likely only leave Selhurst Park this summer if it is for a Champions League side, something that the Red Devils are guaranteed not to be next season after a disappointing Premier League season.

Olise's ability when fit is no secret, with ex-Manchester City defender turned pundit Micah Richards dubbing him a future superstar and claiming he is "going to the very top".

“He is going to be world-class. He’s just one of them young players who need to be guided in the right way when he leaves Palace, no disrespect to Palace fans, they probably want that money at some stage to rebuild anyway."

“But when he leaves, if he picks the right team where he’s allowed to express himself, he’s going to be a superstar. He’s that good. I remember watching him at the Etihad a couple of seasons ago. It’s not just his dribbling, it’s his decision-making – when to lay off the ball and his first touch is sublime. Yeah, he’s going to the very top.”

If the latest reports are anything to go by, he may have his pick of the Premier League when he chooses to move on, and City could be hoping that he opts for them over their rivals.