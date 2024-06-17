Manchester City failed to repeat their treble heroics of 2022/23 last season, winning just one trophy and failing in their defence of two others.

It was a historic treble for Pep Guardiola’s side which they sealed with a Champions League victory just over 12 months ago. A winning goal from Rodri sealed the deal for the Citizens to become the second English side to achieve the feat.

However, their only trophy last term was the Premier League. They just pipped Arsenal at the last second, with the Gunners going near flawless for much of the season. However, it was not enough to beat City to their prize, and Guardiola once again beat his student Mikel Arteta to lift their fourth consecutive top-flight title.

In the FA Cup, City lost to Manchester United in the final, thanks to goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo. The Citizens were also knocked out of the Champions League by the eventual winners. Real Madrid defeated them on penalties in the quarter-finals to send them packing.

Guardiola will no doubt be desperate to regain his lost trophies again next season. To do that, City may well have to strengthen the side and have already been linked with one addition who could add great quality to their squad.

Man City target Bundesliga midfielder

The player in question here is Bayern Munich and Germany attacking midfielder Jamal Musiala. The 21-year-old has been superb for Bayern over the past few years and has already lit up Euro 2024 in the first game of the tournament against Scotland, scoring a beautifully driven goal.

Now, according to a report from highly reputable journalist Fabrizio Romano, City are believed to be targeting a move for the German this summer. Romano explains that the Premier League champions are “big fans” of the player, and could make a move for him this summer.

A price was not named, but as per Football Observatory, Musiala is valued at £84m, although Bayern could well ask for more than £100m.

However, Romano explains that they are not the only club pushing to sign him. Musiala is wanted by a whole host of unnamed clubs in England’s top flights, with The Guardian reporting in April that Chelsea are “monitoring” the player. Either way, a return to England could be on the cards, with Musiala spending time in the Blues academy as a youngster.

Despite strong links away from Bavaria, Musiala’s club want to keep the player this summer and extend the contract of one of the best talents in world football. However, it may not be possible to prevent him from joining City if they come calling.

Why Musiala would be a good signing for Man City

Football writer Raphael Honigstein described Musiala as “sensational” back in 2022 with his quality having now been on show for a long period of time, despite being just 21 years of age.

He has played four full seasons in the Bundesliga and has simply gotten better and better as each one has gone on.

Musiala season by season Bundesliga record Season Games Minutes Goals Assists 2020/21 26 869 6 1 2021/22 30 1,453 5 5 2022/23 33 2,209 12 13 2023/24 24 1,767 10 6 Stats from Transfermarkt

Perhaps Musiala’s biggest trait is his dribbling skills. There are few players in world football as graceful on the ball as the 21-year-old at the moment. He glides past players with ease and has lightning-quick feet and a low centre of gravity, meaning he can easily change direction.

This is certainly reflected in his Fbref stats. On average per 90 minutes, Musiala attempts 7.01 take-ons, which places him in the top 6% of attacking midfielders in Europe, and completes 4.07 of them, ranking him in the top 1%. This gives him a completion rate of 58.0%, ranking him in the top 2%. It is fair to say he is one of the best dribblers in Europe at the moment.

Creatively, Musiala also thrives for Bayern. The German averages 5.10 progressive passes per 90 and 2.05 key passes. His 0.55 through balls per 90 rank amongst the best, putting him in the top 11% of attacking midfielders and showing just how impressive his line-breaking passes are. The 21-year-old always seems to make things happen, reflected in his 0.82 shot-creating actions, which ranks him in the top 4%.

Off the ball, the young talent is also impressive. He averages 2.74 combined tackles and interceptions per 90, which ranks him in the top 9% of positionally similar players. He is a hard worker off the ball, as shown by the 4.65 ball recoveries he makes per 90 minutes.

As a result, the Germany international could be the dream replacement for City’s talismanic Belgian attacking midfielder Kevin De Bruyne. It was not an easy season for the City legend, who has struggled with plenty of injury issues, and has been linked with a move away this summer, something he has not denied.

During an interview with Belgian media platform VTM, via Sky Sports, De Bruyne did not close the door on a move to Saudi Arabia this summer. He said that “you have to be open to everything” at his age. Turning 33 years old next week, it could be the perfect time for City to move him on.

Despite a good season numbers-wise, injuries have ruined his campaign. The Belgian has only played 18 times in the top flight, although he did manage to get on the scoresheet four times, grabbing ten assists in the process too, constantly showing his outrageous quality.

However, the 32-year-old missed a whooping 41 games for Man City and Belgium across the 2023/24 campaign, the most he has missed in a single campaign, beating the 36 games he was absent for in 2018/19. It was mainly a hamstring injury that has kept him out of action, but he has also suffered a groin issue.

With that in mind, and Musiala’s potential move away from Bayern, it could be the ideal time for a changing of the guard at the Etihad Stadium. It will be an expensive deal for City to do, but they would be bringing in one of the best around. The drop-off in quality for City will be barely noticeable, and Musiala could become even better than De Bruyne in Guardiola’s system which suits him down to the ground.