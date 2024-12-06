After finally putting an end to an unprecedented seven-game run without victory under Pep Guardiola, Manchester City have reportedly turned their attention towards signing a new defensive leader.

Man City transfer news

For the first time in four seasons, Manchester City have looked a side without a plan. It's suddenly become clearer than ever that they desperately need to rebuild in the key areas of an ageing squad which has crept up to them all too quickly. Consistent injury problems truly laid bare just how fragile Guardiola's current squad is and just how much he needs some fresh faces when 2025 arrives.

The Spaniard could at least breathe a much-needed sigh of relief last time out, however, as his side finally returned to winning ways with a 3-0 victory over high-flying Nottingham Forest. Coinciding with Kevin de Bruyne's return, City looked unsurprisingly far closer to their best with the Belgian pulling the strings.

That victory was once again not without its casualties though, with Nathan Ake and Manuel Akanji reportedly suffering knocks to increase the need for another central defender to arrive.

With that said, according to reports in Spain, Manchester City are now plotting a move to sign Cristian Romero from Tottenham Hotspur next summer and will have an advantage when attempting to lure the Argentine to The Etihad if they have Champions League football to offer over Spurs.

With Real Madrid, Inter Milan and Bayern Munich all also reportedly closely following the Argentine, however, the Premier League champions may have to act quickly in pursuit of his signature. In what could be a repeat of their move to sign Kyle Walker from Spurs in 2016, Manchester City could welcome the ultimate solution to their defensive woes in Romero next year.

"Unbelievable" Romero could take Man City back to their best

With John Stones quickly becoming an unreliable option due to his fitness issues and Akanji recently suffering the same fate, Romero could emerge to fix City's backline by forming an impressive partnership next to Ruben Dias.

The 26-year-old has already done something not many defenders have come close to achieving by keeping Erling Haaland quiet in a 1-0 victory over Manchester City in the 2022/23 campaign. Although his game ended with an ill-timed red card in the 87th minute, Romero's performance against the powerful forward was already complete, registering 11 defensive actions, which included winning five duels.

Spurs, of course, won't be too keen to lose their star defender, who found himself at the centre of defensive partner Micky van de Ven's praise last season. The Dutchman said via the Daily Mail: "Amazing player, unbelievable player. Defensively so strong, with the ball so strong, keeps talking, for me an amazing player."

Alas, if Manchester City come calling then those in North London may be left with no choice but to bid farewell to one of their most important leaders under Ange Postecoglou.