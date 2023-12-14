After going four games without a win in the Premier League, Manchester City avoided disaster at Luton Town with an unconvincing 2-1 victory to get them back on track. A battling result, Pep Guardiola will now hope to see his side return to their best in the hope of closing the gap on league leaders Liverpool, who currently sit four points clear of last season's champions.

Even as results have suffered, however, City have remained a side with a plan for the future. The ultimate goal will be to continue their success for as long as possible and that could see several young players emerge. Among those could be a particular gem who has reportedly impressed Manchester City scouts.

Man City transfer news

Manchester City spent big once again in the summer to welcome reinforcements. Guardiola welcomed Jeremy Doku, Josko Gvardiol, Matheus Nunes and Mateo Kovacic, but has seen his side struggle to replicate last season's blistering form, though it is still early days. After a busy summer transfer window, reports suggest that those at the Etihad have now turned their focus to talents for the future, as they look to maintain their incredible success.

According to Football Insider, Manchester City are eyeing a move to sign Real Vallodolid youngster Gui Ruck, who has been described as a "future superstar" by talent spotters. Leaving City's scouts blown away, Ruck could find himself on the move come the end of the season when his current contract comes to an end.

Whilst a compensation fee will still be required to sign the Brazilian who is as young as 14, City are rarely short on funds. With Real Madrid also reportedly interested in the teenager, City may have to act quickly if they want to secure a reported gem for the future.

Ruck proves extent of Man City's planning

Some clubs may have decided to sit back and admire their work after winning the treble, but Manchester City have seemingly decided to do the exact opposite when it comes to work away from the pitch. The Citizens, using the likes of Rico Lewis and Oscar Bobb seemingly want to ensure that their era of success is permanent rather than just a long chapter. And beating Real Madrid to Ruck's signature could go a long way to maintaining their place among Europe's elite for many years to come.

The midfielder has spent the majority of his career so far in Portugal, playing for the likes of Vitoria Guimaraes, Braga and Porto, before opting to make a move to Spain back in 2020. Since then, Ruck has played for both the academy of Rayo Majadahonda and Valladolid, where he attracted the reported interest from City and Real Madrid.

With just six months left on his current deal, it looks increasingly likely that Ruck will have a crucial decision to make in 2024. Those at Manchester City will just be hoping that the midfielder chooses a move to the Premier League over one of the biggest clubs that Spain has to offer, making this one to watch.