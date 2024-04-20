Manchester City are believed to be interested in signing an exciting "wonderkid" in the summer transfer window, according to a new claim.

Man City transfer news

Pep Guardiola may have assembled a world-class group of players - one that threatened to win back-to-back trebles prior to their midweek Champions League exit - but that doesn't mean that new signings won't be needed in the summer. The manager will want fresh blood added to his squad, not only to add quality but to also keep current individuals on their toes.

One player who has been linked with a move to City at the end of the season is Crystal Palace star Michael Olise, who has also caught the eye of some of their rivals, including Manchester United and Liverpool. The Frenchman has again shone for the Eagles in 2023/24 when fit, scoring six goals in nine Premier League starts.

Meanwhile, Guardiola is thought to be pushing to complete the signing of Bayern Munich ace Jamal Musiala, with a return to England potentially on the cards this summer. The 21-year-old is one of Europe's most sought-after young talents and could be seen as an upgrade on Jeremy Doku and Jack Grealish on the left wing.

Gremio teenager Gustavo Nunes has also emerged as a long-term option for City, with Liverpool also providing competition for his signature, seeing him as an heir to Mohamed Salah.

The Citizens have reportedly sent scouts to watch young Villarreal goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen in action, too, looking at him as a replacement for Stefan Ortega, should he leave the Etihad once the current campaign reaches its conclusion.

Man City eyeing move for "wonderkid"

Musiala, Nunes and Jorgensen aren't the only youngsters seemingly being looked at, however, with HITC claiming that City want to sign Lokomotiv Moscow forward Sergey Pinyaev in the summer window. He has been compared to Cristiano Ronaldo by former Arsenal attacker Andrey Arshavin, who also labelled him a "rocket" due to his blistering speed.

There is thought to be strong interest in the 19-year-old from English clubs, although the situation is "complicated", meaning a move won't be easy to get over the line.

Pinyaev looks like a huge prospect, having once enjoyed a trial at Manchester United, scoring five goals in a friendly against Bari, so City could look to strike a deal for him and get one over on their rivals in the process.

Planning for the long term always has to be the aim and the Lokomotiv ace is ideal in that respect, coming in as a squad player to begin with, before hopefully maturing into a key man for Guardiola's side over time, long beyond the Spaniard's time as manager.

Pinyaev has been described as a "wonderkid", highlighting his vast ability, and he already has six caps to his name for Russia, scoring one goal in that time.

This season, he has three goals and four assists in the Russian Premier League, showing that he is providing an end product at such a tender age. Whether City can strike a deal remains to be seen, but the lure of playing for arguably world football's best club side would surely be a difficult one to ignore.