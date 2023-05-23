Reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Manchester City have yet to open talks with Alexis Mac Allister over a potential switch to the Etihad Stadium this summer.

Who is signing Alexis Mac Allister this summer?

The Argentina international has impressed in the Premier League this season with Brighton & Hove Albion, helping drag his team into the European spots. With the Seagulls currently sat in sixth, they can put some of their success down to the form of their playmaker. With 33 top-flight outings to his name so far, the player has produced ten goals and two assists - the best rate of his career to date.

Now, he has caught the eye of some of their Premier League rivals. Liverpool have been the most heavily linked with Mac Allister, with several reports suggesting talks have been ongoing over a potential transfer for the player.

However, City had also seemingly entered the race for his signature in recent days, with the club looking to add more talent to their squad this summer. Pep Guardiola already knows that he could face losing Ilkay Gundogan this summer, meaning there could be room for a central incoming.

However, according to reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano, that may not be the case. He reports that whilst Jurgen Klopp's side are edging closer to an agreement, the opposite is the case with the Etihad Stadium outfit. They have yet to make any contact and are actually "not in the race" for his signature "at this stage".

Should Alexis Mac Allister leave Brighton?

The Argentina man has showcased his ability to compete on the big stage plenty of times this campaign, leading to a WhoScored rating of 7.08 for his performances in the top flight - only Solly March has recorded a higher average.

Even for his country, he emerged as one of their standout first-team options, increasing his WhoScored rating to 7.11 when lining up for the South American side during the World Cup, only placing behind Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria in the process.

In addition, those in the media have heaped praise on the playmaker. Football journalist Josh Bunting called Mac Allister "outstanding" and "ridiculous". It shows how highly thought of he has become, especially in the Premier League, and suggests that a big move beckons for the midfielder.

But it seems as though that big move won't be to Man City unless Pep Guardiola decides to change the state of play and make an official offer for him.