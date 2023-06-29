Manchester City have already made their first signing of the summer with Mateo Kovacic joining the treble-winners and now an update has emerged from a reliable source on a new potential transfer target.

What's the latest on Man City's interest in Gabri Veiga?

According to Italian journalist and transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City have joined the race for Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga this summer and will compete with a number of Premier League clubs for his signature.

Romano took to Twitter on Wednesday to reveal:

"EXCL: Manchester City have entered the race for Spanish talent Gabri Veiga after pulling out of Declan Rice deal. He’s one of the options now being considered at the club.

"Liverpool and Chelsea remain interested but City also informed now. Release clause: €40m (£34m)."

Would Gabri Veiga be a good signing for Man City?

There is no doubt that Pep Guardiola will be extremely satisfied with the amazing achievements his squad have delivered over the last 12 months to become the first treble winners since local rivals Manchester United did it over two decades ago.

With a Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup added to the collection last season, it's hard to imagine how the talented coach could build upon the impressive armoury of players he boasts, but as always Pep is always looking for his next prodigy to turn into a trophy-winning superstar.

The Man City boss is highly renowned for his reputation for developing young players and transforming them into world-class talent, with Julian Alvarez the last youngster to be taken under Pep's wing at the Etihad.

The Argentine had a quite remarkable season, with his treble-winning exploits supplemented by a World Cup and 17 goals at club level.

As a result, the signing of Veiga could be another opportunity for the former Barcelona manager to work his magic on a young player bursting with potential and already showing glimpses of world-class qualities.

The 21-year-old Spaniard - hailed a "top talent" by Romano - ranks in the top 12% of his positional peers across the top five European leagues for non-penalty goals, shots on goal, progressive carries, successful take-ons and touches, demonstrating an attacking-minded style of play that is a nightmare for defenders.

Veiga has risen through the ranks of the Celta Vigo academy set-up to become an explosive break-through performer for the La Liga club and has been a game-changer in important moments last season - scoring a brace to save the Spanish outfit from relegation on the final day against league champions Barcelona.

This fighting spirit capped off a fantastic debut season as a first-team regular for the midfielder with 11 goals, four assists and six big chances created over his 36 league appearances in the Spanish top-flight.

With that being said, it would be a no-brainer for City to snap up the services of Veiga this summer as he could be a great prospect who could not only be a valuable asset to the club over time but also become part of the future success at the Etihad.