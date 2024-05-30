Manchester City failed to repeat their treble heroics of 2022/23 this campaign, winning just one trophy, which was the Premier League title. They finished two points clear of Arsenal in the end, who pushed them all the way but could not overcome the Citizens across the course of the 38-game season.

Although the Premier League season probably got a little too close for comfort for City, they were a dominant force again.

As well as getting the most points with 91, they also had the most expected points according to Understat, with 83xPTS, two more than Arsenal’s 81xPTS. Pep Guardiola’s side also scored the most goals, with 96, as they sealed their fourth title in a row, becoming the first Premier League side ever to achieve that feat.

In the Champions League, City lost on penalties to Real Madrid in the quarter-final, who now have a final to look forward to against Borussia Dortmund at Wembley. The Citizens also lost to Manchester United in the FA Cup final 2-1, with goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo proving to be the difference.

Now, with City aiming to win all trophies again next season, they have already been linked with one Premier League star hoping to take them back to the top in all competitions.

Man City looking to sign Premier League Midfielder

The player in question here is Newcastle United and Brazil midfielder Bruno Guimarães, who could depart St James’ Park this summer. Newcastle could have to sell the Brazilian this summer in order to comply with financial regulations, as this report from The Guardian explains.

This is where City could swoop in and take Guimarães off their hands. According to reports from Spain, the 26-year-old former Lyon man could be “the chosen one” when it comes to player sales at Newcastle.

The report goes on to explain that those clubs interested in signing Guimarães “will try to lower” the release clause in the Brazilian’s contract. As per the report, it is currently worth £100m and expires on the 24th of June.

Guardiola’s side are allegedly “on pole” in the race for the signature of the Brazil international. However, other clubs are also interested, with Arsenal “pushing hard” to sign Guimarães according to TEAMtalk. It could be a club-record transfer for the Gunners, should they bring Newcastle’s number 39 to the Emirates Stadium.

How Guimarães compares to Declan Rice

Since joining Newcastle from French side Lyon in the January transfer window of 2022 for £40m, Guimarães has been a revelation in the Premier League.

In 86 Premier League games so far, he has 16 goals and 14 assists, with the 2023/24 season his best return yet. During this campaign, Guimarães scored seven goals and registered eight assists.

Guimarães' season-by-season Premier League record Season Games Goals Assists 2021/22 17 5 1 2022/23 32 4 5 2023/24 37 7 8 Stats from Transfermarkt

The Brazilian is a wonderful all-phase number eight, and would slot perfectly into the midfield of Guardiola’s team. He is wonderful on the ball, and his progressive nature has been crucial for Newcastle during his time at St James’ Park. He was described as “quite similar to Rice in the way he plays” by Dean Jones in an interview with GiveMeSport.

According to Guimarães’ Fbref stats, he averages 7.80 progressive passes per 90 minutes this season, which ranks him in the top 13% of midfielders in Europe’s top five leagues this season. Not only that, he averages 1.87 passes into the penalty box per 90 minutes, placing him in the top 4% of midfielders. This could be pivotal at City when having to break down low blocks as they so often do, with opponents sitting deep and looking to hit them on the counter.

Guimarães is also an impressive ball carrier. The 26-year-old averages 3.36 take-ons per 90 minutes, which ranks him in the top 4% of midfielders. However, he is also very successful at this, completing 1.85 take-ons, which places him in the top 2%. Further averaging 2.01 carries into the penalty box, these attributes would certainly stand him in good stead at City, having the ability to drive forward with the ball at his feet.

The above numbers are incredibly similar to Rice who averages 7.77 progressive passes and 1.96 carries into the penalty area every 90 minutes.

Whilst the former Lyon star's out-of-possession numbers are not incredible, averaging just 3.34 combined tackles and interceptions per 90 minutes, which places him in the 63rd percentile, he works very hard off the ball.

The Toon sensation averages 6.74 ball recoveries per 90 minutes, which places him in the best 17%. He would have Rodri sitting behind him; that would be a wonderful partnership, given the Spaniard's defensive ability and Guimarães' progressive nature.

All things considered, City would be adding a very complete midfielder to their squad this summer, if they buy Guimarães. Whilst his pricetag is sizeable, it is money they have available to them, and it would be a real statement signing to Arsenal and the rest of the Premier League.