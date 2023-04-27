Manchester City still have seven matches remaining in the Premier League as they look for a third title in a row, but how will they get on between now and the final weekend?

Pep Guardiola’s side are still on course for a treble and appear to be hitting top form at the perfect time. City have now won their last seven top-flight fixtures, with the 4-1 victory over title rivals Arsenal on Wednesday evening potentially proving pivotal come the end of May.

Two goals from Kevin De Bruyne and one each from John Stones and Erling Haaland secured three crucial points at the Etihad, with the title now in City’s hands. However, they still need to navigate seven more league fixtures to lift a fifth Premier League title in six years.

Here are Manchester City’s seven remaining fixtures - we've predicted how we think they will get on below...

Man City fixtures

30 April: Fulham (a)

3 May: West Ham (h)

6 May: Leeds (h)

14 May: Everton (a)

21 May: Chelsea (h)

24 May: Brighton (a)

28 May: Brentford (a)

Fulham v Man City

Next up in the Premier League is a trip to Craven Cottage on Sunday to take on Fulham. Marco Silva’s side have enjoyed a successful first season back in the top flight and currently sit in the top half.

However, Fulham will once again be without top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic due to suspension, something which Guardiola and City could view as a major positive, with the Serbian netting 11 times in 21 league games.

The west London side have lost three of their last five, so Guardiola will be hoping for a more comfortable afternoon than the reverse fixture, which needed a Haaland penalty in stoppage time to secure a 2-1 win.

Prediction: Fulham 1-3 Man City

Man City v West Ham

Next on the agenda days later is a home meeting against West Ham, with David Moyes’ side looking to ensure survival by hitting the 40-point mark before the end of the season.

The Hammers have improved in recent weeks as well, taking points off Arsenal, enjoying away wins over Fulham and Bournemouth and running Liverpool close last time out.

They are also enjoying a European run of their own after reaching the semi-finals of the Europa Conference League, so it may not be a straightforward evening. However, we feel that City should have enough to pick up three more points, taking another step closer to their end goal.

Prediction: Man City 2-0 West Ham

Man City v Leeds

Another Etihad meeting against a relegation-threatened side follows days later, with Leeds United making the trip across the Pennines. The Whites have conceded a whopping 19 goals in April and begin the final month of the campaign with a trip to City who hit them for seven last year.

No side has conceded more goals in the Premier League than Leeds, so it could be an exciting afternoon for Guardiola’s side prior to the first leg of their Champions League semi-final with Real Madrid.

Prediction: Man City 5-0 Leeds

Everton v Man City

Everton are another side who are looking to avoid relegation, so will have plenty to play for when City arrive at Goodison Park.

The Toffees actually took a point off City in the reverse fixture back in December and ran Guardiola’s side close last season, showing they have what it takes to cause problems despite their league position.

You could argue that Rodri was lucky not to give away a penalty late on in the 1-0 win over 12 months ago, so it won’t be a straightforward fixture. This fixture is also in between the two clashes with Real Madrid, so a number of changes could be made, which may lead to a few points being dropped.

Prediction: Everton 1-1 Man City

Man City v Chelsea

City have actually won the last five meetings in all competitions against Chelsea without conceding, with the Blues’ last victory actually coming in the Champions League final back in 2021.

Under the interim management of Frank Lampard, Chelsea have struggled massively this season and should have nothing to play for when they arrive at the Etihad.

City at this point may have the Premier League title in touching distance, so it could be another routine victory against the Blues in wat is their final home fixture of the season.

Prediction: Man City 2-0 Chelsea

Brighton v Man City

Brighton could have been City’s opponents in the FA Cup final, but the two will meet next month at the Amex. The Seagulls have enjoyed a brilliant season and could have a chance of European football in what will be both sides' penultimate Premier League fixture.

The reverse meeting ended 3-1 to City back in October, and another close encounter could be on the cards, although City’s ability to get over the line could see them edge this one.

Prediction: Brighton 1-2 Man City

Brentford v Man City

The final weekend sees Guardiola and his team travel to another impressive side in Brentford, and City will be hoping that the title is already wrapped up before taking on Thomas Frank’s side.

However, if it isn’t, City will be desperate to avenge the 2-1 defeat from the Bees earlier in the season and secure the title, in what would possibly be the first of three trophies.

It looks set to be an extremely busy few weeks, but with the title in City’s hands, we feel as if they will do enough to come out on top.

Prediction: Brentford 0-2 Man City