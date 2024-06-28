Looking to win a fifth consecutive Premier League title, Manchester City have reportedly been gifted the chance to sign an attacking reinforcement who Erling Haaland is a big fan of.

Man City transfer news

Just how you improve a side who are attempting to win the Premier League for a fourth title in a row is a question that only Pep Guardiola knows the answer to this summer. And that answer may well include both Jamal Musiala and Joshua Kimmich, with both Bayern Munich stars already linked to The Etihad this summer. By the beginning of the next campaign, of course, both midfielders could be entering as Euro 2024 winners with Germany.

it's at the Euros in their home country that Musiala has particularly thrived, scoring twice in three games to steal the headlines as many predicted he would. Such a talent is made to play for the very best and Manchester City are exactly that, so much so that they've reportedly been offered a Premier League rival.

According to TeamTalk, Manchester City have been gifted the chance to sign Jadon Sancho from Manchester United by Sir Jim Ratcliffe this summer. The Red Devils' minority owner has reportedly made the same call to Chelsea and Arsenal, with all three clubs now in a position to make a decision in the coming months.

City, of course, know all about Sancho given that he initially left their academy to join Borussia Dortmund, before beginning a nightmare spell at Manchester United. Since enjoying a more resurgent spell back on loan at Dortmund, Sancho has reportedly been shown the door at Old Trafford this summer and finds himself at a career crossroads.

Whether Manchester City or, indeed, another club are prepared to splash the cash to sign Sancho and pay his reported £195k-a-week salary remains to be seen, however.

"Fantastic" Sancho needs Man City move

If Sancho could go back in time then he may well have ditched the idea of joining Manchester United altogether in favour of a City return back in 2021. Three years later and still suffering a spell to forget at Old Trafford nonetheless, the England international would likely jump at the chance to join Guardiola's winning machine in a move that former Dortmund teammate Haaland may also welcome.

The star striker is a big fan of Sancho, having previously told SoccerBible via the Bundesliga's official website: "The levels of performance are so high and from the first second we just understood each other. Jadon is obviously a fantastic footballer and he can reach the very top."

Reuniting such a partnership at Manchester City could go a long way in taking the Premier League champions onto further history in both English and European football, but only if Sancho manages to rediscover the form that saw him thrive alongside the Norwegian in the first place. He's certainly one to watch this summer, as he looks to leave Manchester United on a permanent basis.