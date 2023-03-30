Manchester City are believed to have stepped up their interest in Hajduk Split sensation, Luka Vuskovic, after reportedly making a concrete approach to sign the teenager.

What's the latest on Vuskovic to Man City?

According to 90min, the Premier League champions are the first club to have submitted an offer for the 16-year-old starlet, with Pep Guardiola's side said to lodged a bid of around €12m (£11m) for his signature.

The report suggests while the Croatian outfit are in no rush to sell the promising defender - who still has just over three years left on his current deal - it is believed that a figure of around €15m (£13m) is a more 'realistic valuation'.

The piece goes on to add that Paris Saint-Germain have also made an offer for the centre-back - with a host of clubs in England and abroad also circling - although Hajduk would like to come to an arrangement with any potential buyer that would see the youngster stay in his homeland for at least one more season, something which the player himself is also said to be open to.

What is Vuskovic's style of play?

The "exciting" gem - as hailed by journalist Bence Bocsak - remains in the infancy of his senior career, having made just five first-team appearances to date, although is evidently catching attention due to his mouthwatering potential.

The 6 foot 4 titan has seemingly caught the interest of Guardiola due to his apparent similarity to former Barcelona star, Gerard Pique, with Vuskovic having been likened to the now-retired Spanish icon by talent scout, Jacek Kulig.

That comparison to the 36-year-old - who is also 6 foot 4 - is not just due to their towering and imposing physical stature, but also due to their quality when playing out from the back, with the Hajduk gem having been lauded by Bocsak as a player with "excellent composure" on the ball.

Pique - who was previously branded the "best central defender in the world" by ex-teammate Carlos Puyol - was also something of a master in possession in his pomp, with that evidenced by the fact that last term the one-time Manchester United man enjoyed a standout 90% pass accuracy rate in La Liga last term.

The pair are also alike due to Vuskovic's ability in an attacking sense as he has netted nine goals across all age groups already this season from his defensive berth, while Pique was also hailed previously by compatriot Fernando Hierro as a player who "thinks like a forward", having scored 53 goals during his time in Catalonia.

That comparison bodes well for the impact that the young Croatian could make in Guardiola's side in the future, with the serial-winning coach having previously brought Pique back to Camp Nou in 2008, going on to win a plethora of major honours together over the next four years.

A player who the City boss lauded as an "honour" to coach last year, Pique well may prove a difficult figure to try and emulate, although on current evidence, Vuskovic looks to have the tools to be able to follow in the 102-cap gem's footsteps.