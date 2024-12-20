Manchester City’s academy has produced some fantastic players in recent times. That does not just go for players currently plying their trade at the Etihad Stadium, with several players who have come through the Citizens academy performing at other clubs across the Premier League.

Indeed, a large reason for such success in their youth set-up is due to the investment from the club, and have shown great commitment to producing talented homegrown players.

The academy, which celebrated its tenth anniversary at the start of the month, has managed to make £300m from player sales. The investment is paying off in many ways and has produced some fantastic players.

Some of the best City academy products

Phil Foden is one of the first players that springs to mind when thinking of City’s academy. The 24-year-old attacker has been a mainstay in the Citizens squad for a number of years now.

Although he has struggled this season after failing to score a Premier League goal, the Stockport-born star has a fantastic record for his boyhood club, with 90 goals and 55 assists in 288 games for the club.

In terms of City academy graduates thriving away from the club, Cole Palmer is perhaps the best example. His record for Chelsea since leaving the club is astounding, with 36 goals and 21 assists in 63 games.

Jamie Carragher recently said “there's no better player in the Premier League” than the Wythenshawe-born star.

Looking further afield than the Premier League, Brahim Diaz is a prime example of someone who has excelled outside of England. He played 15 times for City and has since gone on to play 124 games for Italian giants AC Milan and 85 games for Real Madrid, his current club.

Those are merely some examples of City academy graduates performing well for the City first team, at other clubs in the Premier League or elsewhere in Europe. Another example of a quick rise to the top from a City academy graduate is Rico Lewis, who has become crucial for Pep Guardiola and has seen a sharp rise in value.

Rico Lewis’ market value in 2024

Guardiola is known as something of a tinkerer, and when he first brought Lewis into the fold in 2022/23, the treble-winning season, it was a bold call. However, the talent he saw in the youngster was clear for all to see when he got that chance in the first team.

The 20-year-old has played 73 times for the club so far, scoring four times and grabbing eight assists. He has shown incredible versatility during his short professional career.

The City number 82 - who Guardiola described as "one of the best I've ever [coached] by far" - has played in a variety of different positions, including both full-back roles and all across midfield.

Lewis record by position for City (min 45 mins played) Position Games G/A Right-back 27 4 Defensive midfielder 18 6 Left-back 7 1 Central midfielder 5 1 Right midfield 4 0 Attacking midfield 1 0 Centre-back 1 0 Stats from Transfermarkt

It has been an awful season for the team from the Blue side of Manchester. They have won one game in their last 11, beating Nottingham Forest 3-0 as their only win. With that being said Lewis has been one of their better performers. He has played 23 games in all competitions, in defence and midfield.

He has also got on the scoresheet this term, as well as grabbing four assists across all competitions. His only goal this term came against Crystal Palace, in a game where he also got sent off for two yellow cards.

Given his importance to the City team over the years it is no surprise that Lewis’ value has shot up so much. He is now worth roughly £38m as per Football Transfers. That is an incredible rise given he was an academy investment who did not cost them anything.

Football statistician Statman Dave described the England international as a “serious talent”. Given his exceptional rise to the top, it is not hard to see why. Already he is a crucial player for the Citizens, and the rise in his value reflects his importance to Guardiola.

Yet again, it is a prime example of an academy player proving to be a fantastic option for City, and one of the best talents they have at the club.