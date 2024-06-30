Manchester City have hijacked a deal to sign a "huge talent" from their Premier League rivals, according to an update from journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Pep Guardiola's side continued their domestic dominance with yet another league title last season, meaning the only time they have failed to be champions since 2017/18 was back in 2019/20. The City boss won't be resting on his laurels, however, wanting to improve his squad further ahead of what could potentially be his final year in charge.

One recent report has claimed that City have been given the opportunity to re-sign Jadon Sancho, with the Englishman initially making a name for himself as an exciting teenager in the club's youth team. He is surplus to requirements at rivals Manchester United, having struggled to convince there.

Real Madrid forward Rodrygo is another rumoured target for Guardiola's men in the summer transfer window, as the Brazilian ace possibly looks to move on because of the arrival of Kylian Mbappe at the Santiago Bernabeu. As much as £100m could be needed to strike a deal, though.

Then there's Bayern Munich pair Joshua Kimmich and Jamal Musiala, both of whom have been mentioned as options for City, with the former a magnificent experienced midfielder, and the latter one of Europe's most exciting young talents currently, scoring three times at Euro 2024 to date.

Man City hijack deal for "huge talent"

Writing on X, Romano claimed that Manchester City are set to sign youngster Ryan McAidoo from Chelsea this summer, pipping other big clubs to his signature in the process:

"Exclusive: Ryan McAidoo leaves Chelsea and he's set to join Manchester City, here we go! 2008 born talented forward decides to join City, deal hijacked after proposals from other Premier League top clubs. Deal in place and huge talent for MCFC Academy."

While City supporters will understandably be interested in their side making high-profile signings this summer, from Rodrygo to Musiala, the capture of McAidoo also has to be considered a huge positive.

The 16-year-old appears to be a player of massive potential, hence why Romano calls him a "huge talent" in his update, and he has already won two caps for England's Under-17s at international level.

It is significant that McAidoo has opted to join City over a number of fellow big Premier League clubs, showing just how highly-rated the academy is, and also how much the club has grown during the Guardiola era.

It is refreshing to see young English talent being targeted, too, when focus could easily just be on sparkly foreign additions, although it is clearly important when it comes to complying with Financial Fair Play (FFP) and ensuring that there is a nucleus of homegrown players involved.

The hope is that McAidoo grows into a special player as the years pass, emulating possibly Phil Foden in becoming a world-class footballer who blossomed in City's academy first.