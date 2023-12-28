Manchester City look to be closing in on making a new signing after submitting an offer for a player who now looks likely to join Pep Guardiola's side, according to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano.

Man City January transfer rumours...

Ins and outs may be expected at the Etihad Stadium in January as Guardiola looks to ensure his side are well equipped to fight for the Premier League title against the might of Arsenal, Liverpool, Aston Villa and company.

Citizens outcast Kalvin Phillips looks like he may be heading to Newcastle United in January, as Eddie Howe's men are reportedly confident of being able to acquire the England international on a loan basis once the window opens.

Regarding potential new arrivals, Chelsea defender Ian Maatsen has emerged as a target for the Sky Blues, with his current employers believed to be keen on cashing in on his services as his contract ticks down at Stamford Bridge without talks of an extension.

Nathan Ake and Josko Gvardiol have been utilised on the left-hand side of defence this campaign; nevertheless, neither are natural left-backs, which could pave the way for the Netherlands Under-21 international to become a handy pick-up to offer strength in depth to Guardiola's backline.

Injury issues could also play their part in potential arrivals in mid-season in the North West. Manchester City look set to be without John Stones for a period of time after the 29-year-old turned his ankle when sliding in to make a challenge on Beto in his side's 3-1 victory away to Everton on Wednesday night.

Now, the Citizens are believed to be well down the line with the pursuit of a potential arrival that could soon join the club, according to transfer guru Romano.

Man City make Claudio Echeverri bid...

Taking to social media platform X, transfer insider Romano has confirmed that Manchester City have made an official bid of €25 million to sign River Plate talent Claudio Echeverri, with the quoted figure being the value of his release clause, adding that a deal will be done.

Alluding to the terms of his deal, the Argentina Under-17 international is set to stay at his current club on loan to continue his development, though he now looks to be on the verge of sealing a transfer to the Sky Blues in a similar fashion to that of Julian Alvarez in 2022.

Labelled someone with an "exciting future" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, the attacking midfielder has made six senior appearances across all competitions in 2023, notching one assist in the process (Echeverri statistics - Transfermarkt).

Claudio Echeverri's outstanding Under-17 World Cup - 2023 (Sofascore) Games played 7 Goals 5 Assists 1 Shots per game 4.9 Shots on target per game 1.9 Big chances created 4 Key passes per game 2.3

Rising to prominence with his performances in Indonesia, Echeverri is now in a position to put the finishing touches to a dream move to continue his development at the Premier League champions.