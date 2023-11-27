Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is looking to make inroads in the market and the Citizens have now spoken to the family of a bright young star regarding a move to the Etihad Stadium, according to a report.

On Saturday, Manchester City were embroiled in a pulsating 1-1 draw with Liverpool, with Erling Haaland's clinical opener being eventually cancelled out by a strike from Trent Alexander-Arnold to give the visitors a share of the spoils.

Despite failing to see off one of their main challengers for the Premier League title this term, the Citizens can take plenty of encouragement from their performance and were unlucky not to claim three points after Ruben Dias saw a close-range effort controversially ruled out for a push on Alisson Becker in the 68th minute, as cited by talkSPORT.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Guardiola was delighted by his players' efforts despite the fact his side weren't able to claim victory, as he stated via the Sky Blues' official website: "We are hungry and upset in the locker room, but it was an incredibly great game. Statistics or who deserved it more, it doesn’t count."

He then added: "I am going to drink my wine with one point. I am incredibly pleased about the performance we played because Liverpool are an incredible team. We conceded just two chances against that team. The header in the first half and goal."

Looking ahead to mid-week, the English top-flight champions will dust themselves off before facing RB Leipzig at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday in the Champions League, where they will need just a point to guarantee top spot in Group G.

On the transfer front, fresh information has come to light detailing that Manchester City have established contact with an exciting young talent's family as they look to tempt the star to the North West.

Manchester City eye Francesco Camarda

According to a transfer update from 90min, Manchester City have spoken to AC Milan forward Francesco Camarda's family over a potential move to England after the 15-year-old became the youngest player in Serie A history by coming on as a substitute in their 1-0 victory over Fiorentina at the weekend.

Francesco Camarda's 2023/24 across all levels (Transfermarkt) Appearances 14 Goals 7 Assists 2

The report states that Camarda is ineligible to sign a professional contract until his 16th birthday at San Siro, which has prompted the Citizens, alongside the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund to try and lay claim to his services.

Labelled an "elite talent" by Football Talent Scout - Jacek Kulig, Camarda has been given some timely advice by his teammate Davide Calabria, who stated in the aftermath of their triumph against Fiorentina as cited by Football Italia: "I told Camarda a few things, he certainly has talent, but so do lots of young players. He should enjoy this moment, but also work harder than anyone else to make it happen. Now we hope to accompany him on this journey."

Despite Calabria urging the 15-year-old to keep his feet on the ground, the hype surrounding his talent is only likely to expand and Manchester City will hope to put forward a compelling case to try and tempt the Milan-born striker to the Etihad Stadium.