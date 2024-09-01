One of the best academy systems in recent years has been that of Manchester City. The Cityzens have become masters at producing and selling some of the best young talents in Premier League football. The likes of Romeo Lavia and Oscar Bobb are two of the best recent examples to come out of the academy at the Etihad Stadium.

There is no doubt that the eight-time Premier League champions have had one of the best and most productive conveyor belts in the past decade or so. Over the past 12 months or so, there has been one City graduate who has particularly been making waves. That man, of course, is Cole Palmer.

Cole Palmer’s value in 2024

It has been a simply astronomical rise to the top for Palmer. Since his £42.5m move from the Citzyens to Chelsea last summer, he has quickly become one of the Premier League’s best players.

In 48 games for the Blues, he has scored 26 goals and grabbed 18 assists. His performances in the 2023/24 campaign, a season in which he scored 22 times and registered 11 assists in 33 Premier League games, won him the PFA Young Player of the Year award.

Already, the England international, who scored in the Euro 2024 final against Spain, has started the season in the same vein of form he ended the previous campaign. Palmer’s second game away to Wolverhampton Wanderers yielded him one goal, an audacious lob from outside the penalty area, and a superb three assists.

The rise of the 22-year-old is quite remarkable given the fact he never really got an opportunity to show what he can do at the Etihad Stadium. He played 41 times in Sky Blue, making his debut in 2020/21, and scored six goals and registered two assists in that time.

What is perhaps the most incredible thing about Palmer is how much he is now worth. According to Transfermarkt, the youngster is valued at £67.2m, around £25m more than the Blues paid to City to sign him. However, there is another City academy graduate, who is arguably even better than Palmer and valued higher than Chelsea's number 20.

Phil Foden’s value in 2024

The player in question here is Phil Foden. Like Palmer, he has had an extraordinary rise to the top and was named as the PFA Player of the Year following his performances last season.

Foden, who football statistician Statman Dave described as a “magician”, played 53 games in all competitions for the Cityzens, as they won the Premier League for the fourth consecutive time, scoring 27 goals and grabbing 12 assists.

His top flight exploits last season were the best of his career so far. In 35 games for the eight-time Premier League champions last campaign, he scored 19 goals and grabbed eight assists. He has continued to improve his goal involvement return year after year.

Foden season by season PL record Season Games Goals Assists 2017/18 5 0 1 2018/19 13 1 0 2019/20 23 5 2 2020/21 28 9 5 2021/22 28 9 5 2022/23 32 11 5 2023/24 35 19 8 2024/25 1 0 0 Stats from Transfermarkt

It is not only the goals and assists that have set him well on his way to becoming a City legend. Foden’s trophy cabinet is extraordinary, especially for one just 24 years of age. He has won 17 trophies so far in Sky Blue, which, amongst other titles, includes six Premier Leagues and a Champions League, which was part of the historical treble in 2022/23.

All of these remarkable achievements for Foden have led his transfer value according to Transfermarkt to skyrocket over the last few years. Nowadays, it is higher than ever, and he is worth an extraordinary £126.2m - far high then even Palmer's worth.

There is no doubt that City’s academy has been dominating the production line of Premier League talent over the past few years, producing the likes of Palmer. However, they really struck gold on Foden, who has won countless trophies for the club already, and could become one of City’s all-time greats.