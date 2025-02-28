Since their takeover in 2008, Manchester City have had a strong hold on English football. It took them a few seasons to build a title-challenging team, but the Citizens eventually managed to do just that, and now have eight Premier League titles to their name.

Although this season has been tough for City, and it feels like they are set for another transitional period, Pep Guardiola’s side is filled with exceptional players. That is perhaps an obvious statement, given they have won four Premier League titles in a row, a streak which seems like it will come to an end this term.

City’s squad is full of big names, some of whom were even nominated for the 2024 Ballon d'Or.

Man City's 2024 Ballon d'Or nominees

In total, City had three nominees for the 2024 Ballon d'Or. Of course, one of those went on to win the most prestigious individual prize in football.

Defensive midfielder Rodri took home the gong, incredibly becoming the first Premier League player to win the award since Cristiano Ronaldo in 2008.