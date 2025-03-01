Manchester City still have plenty of work to do under Pep Guardiola as the season nears a conclusion, but the 54-year-old already has an eye on potential arrivals at the Etihad Stadium this summer.

Manchester City's core of serial winners at a crossroads

Despite emerging as the Premier League title favourites at the beginning of the campaign, City lie 20 points behind leaders Liverpool and won't be celebrating a record-shattering fifth English top-flight triumph come the close of play.

Enacting a mini-rebuild in January, Pep Guardiola brought in Omar Marmoush, Abdukodir Khusanov, Nico Gonzalez, Vitor Reis and Juma Bah to ease the pressure on an underperforming squad containing a core of ageing serial winners that may be ready for a new challenge elsewhere come the summer.

Kevin De Bruyne has been heavily linked with a move to San Diego FC, while Kyle Walker departed for AC Milan last month and is likely to bring the curtain down on his spell permanently sooner rather than later.

In truth, some of Manchester City's most-cherished heroes are now beginning to depreciate in value. That isn't a criticism, but merely a reality as time can become a ruthless commodity if you aren't careful.

Manchester City players who are aged 30 or over Ederson 31 Stefan Ortega 32 Scott Carson 39 Nathan Ake 30 John Stones 30 Mateo Kovacic 30 Bernardo Silva 30 Kevin De Bruyne 33 Ilkay Gundogan 34 Kyle Walker (on loan) 34

That isn't to say their ability to produce magic moments has waned. However, anyone who has watched the Citizens this term can understand that a mix of injury issues and inconsistent form has seeped away at their collective hunger to win another title.

Nothing lasts forever despite the level of sentiment attached to any situation. Still, Manchester City could be involved in a transfer saga that will attract global attention this summer.

Manchester City hold talks over potential Ederson successor

According to CaughtOffside, Manchester City have held talks over signing Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa as a potential replacement for Ederson, who could be set for a move to the Saudi Pro League this summer.

Last year, the Brazil international came close to sealing a switch to the Middle East and may see the opportunity open up again. In response, the Blues have held 'initial' discussions regarding the Swiss-born Portugal international, who has kept 15 clean sheets in 37 appearances this term across all competitions.