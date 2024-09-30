Manchester City are going to be without star player Rodri for the rest of the season following his ACL injury, and the Blues are already plotting potential replacements as they eye a deal for a big name midfielder, according to a new report.

Man City transfer news

Pep Guardiola’s side have some very important players throughout their squad, but none come as important as Rodri, as he is the player that gets the team ticking. So, for him to be missing the rest of the 2024/25 season is a big blow, and City are expected to pursue a replacement in January while using Rico Lewis in the meantime.

According to a recent report, Man City are already in talks to sign Samuele Ricci from Torino in the January transfer window. The Blues see the 23-year-old as a future star for the position, but could still go for a more marquee option.

If Ricci can replicate Rodri's success in this team, his valuation of €22 million, or roughly £18 million, could make him a bargain purchase in the long-term. The midfielder joined Torino first on loan in January 2022 and then on a permanent basis that summer. Ricci has played 85 times for the Serie A side in all competitions, scoring three goals and recording six assists, but he is not the only target.

Man City identify £75m-rated star as possible Rodri replacement

According to reports relayed by Caught Offside, Manchester City are interested in signing Nicolo Barella from Inter Milan. The Italian has been identified by the Premier League side as their top choice to replace their Spanish superstar.

The report states that City could look to make a move in January but may face difficulty trying to get Barella out of Inter Milan. The Italian international has just signed a new contract with the Serie A champions, and they are said to have placed a £75 million price tag on his head. Guardiola is said to have been left impressed by Barella when the two sides faced each other a couple of weeks ago in the Champions League.

Nicolo Barella's Inter Milan stats Apps 240 Goals 23 Assists 52

Barella, who Jamie Carragher labelled as being "fantastic" during Inter Milan's 2023 Champions League run, has been at Inter since July 2019, when he joined the club on loan from Cagliari, before joining on a permanent basis a year later.

The 27-year-old has been part of the Inter sides that won Serie A in the 2020/21 and 2023/24 seasons, as well as winning the Italian Super Cup three times and the Italian Cup twice. Barella has yet to win a European trophy with Inter, and they will be hoping he can stay beyond January and be part of a side that looks to end that drought.