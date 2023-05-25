Manchester City have been handed a fresh boost in their efforts to try and hold onto Ilkay Gundogan, with reports in Spain suggesting that Barcelona's financial uncertainty could scupper a deal for the player.

Is Ilkay Gundogan leaving Manchester City?

The midfielder has remained a key part of the City machine this season, with the player featuring in 31 Premier League games so far. Only five players in the squad have featured in more outings than the German and he has also produced a total of eight goals and four assists along the way, becoming a key component of their title triumph.

Therefore, if he were to leave, it would leave a gaping hole in Pep Guardiola's team. It has looked like a real possibility, though, with rivals Arsenal the most recent team to be credited with an interest in signing Gundogan. In addition to that, with his deal expiring this summer, Barcelona have been eager to wrap up a deal for the former Borussia Dortmund man.

However, it now appears that there is hope of Gundogan staying at the Etihad Stadium. According to a report from Mundo Deportivo (via Sport Witness), despite Barcelona having reached "an agreement in principle" with the midfielder's agent, their current financial situation means a deal could be scuppered.

The Catalan giants cannot register new players as yet, and the hold up with this amid their own economic worries - coupled with City now deciding to offer the German better terms themselves - means it is now no longer clear as to whether he will end up moving to Spain.

Is Ilkay Gundogan moving to Barcelona?

City will be hoping that this means they are more likely to get the player to commit to the club - especially considering how well he has performed for them.

With a WhoScored rating of 7.11 this season, Gundogan is within the side's top ten performers and has outplayed the likes of Riyad Mahrez and Bernardo Silva in this department, while his goal tally makes him the highest-scoring midfielder for Pep Guardiola's team. Football talent scout Jacek Kulig has also praised the player in the past for how good he has been, calling him a "genius". It shows just how highly valued the German is.

Meanwhile, the CIES Football Observatory suggests his value should be somewhere around the €40m (£34m) mark, so if City were to lose him on a free transfer, it could be a massive blow for them. Regardless of the Citizens' riches, to lose a player of such value without generating a fee would be bad business - but it appears there is now hope that the club could keep him at the Etihad Stadium.