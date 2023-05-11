Ilkay Gundogan's potential move from Manchester City to Barcelona is stalling because a deal can't be reached on the player's wages according to reports in Spain, via Sport Witness.

What is the latest on Ilkay Gundogan's Man City departure?

The midfielder has been with Pep Guardiola's side since the 2016/17 season and has managed 186 Premier League outings for the club during that time. He's claimed four league titles during that time and his team are heading for a fifth this campaign, with the side currently top of the standings.

It could be a nice send-off for the German too, with the player expected to depart the Etihad Stadium this summer. With his contract set to expire, and no new deal agreed to keep him at City, he looks likely to find pastures new when the window opens. Whilst the German himself has previously stated that no decision has been made over his future yet, reports claim he is probably set to head out of the exit door.

In terms of who will snap up the 32-year-old, the club most heavily linked to his signature is Barcelona. The Spanish giants are on the hunt for new midfielders following the news that Sergio Busquets will be bringing his time at the Camp Nou to an end. The Catalans then will be desperate to bring in Gundogan this summer but reports in Spain, via Sport Witness, state that talks are at a standstill because of the player's wages. It mentions that there is "disagreement" over the finances involved in his contract, with what the player wants being too much for Barca to offer currently.

Whilst a deal could still happen then, it looks as though fresh dicsussions are needed in terms of hashing out the terms of a contract with the Spanish giants in order to get a deal done.

Should Man City let Gundogan go?

The midfielder has given plenty to Pep Guardiola's side since arriving at the club seven years ago. He's often led City to victories on his own with his offensive drive and finishing ability, as showcased by him bagging 42 goals during his time there, as well as notching up 15 assists.

Even during the current campaign, when he has featured much less frequently for City, he has shone when given time on the field. The 32-year-old has a WhoScored rating of 7.06 in the Premier League, which puts him within the top ten best performers at the club this year.

Gundogan still has plenty to give then and even Pep Guardiola has previously admitted his admiration for the player. The manager labelled the German as "exceptional," which is high praise from a boss who has not only led some of the best teams in Europe to silverware but has also played for Barcelona himself.

If City do let the German depart, then they will be losing a player who still has a lot left in the tank and can still perform to a high standard most weeks too. It would be a blow for the Etihad-based side but with their financial power, they could certainly find an adequate replacement.