Manchester City are in advanced talks to sign a £50 million international forward who is open to joining the Blues in January.

Man City transfer news

Given how the 2024/25 season has gone for City so far, this month has the makings to be a busy period for Pep Guardiola’s side, as they look to try and get back to the top of the Premier League and make the knockout stages of the Champions League.

It appears there are a few areas of the pitch that Guardiola would like to strengthen this month, with a new defender and midfielder high on the list of targets. Earlier this week it was reported that City are ready to make a move and sign Juventus defender Nicolo Savona. The full-back has impressed City, and they are ready to bring him to the Etihad as they are also ready to move Kyle Walker on at some point this year.

As well as defence, signing a new midfielder will be seen as important by Guardiola, as City have struggled since Rodri was sidelined with a season-ending injury. It’s been reported that City are ready to go all out and sign Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad after holding internal talks over the player. Meanwhile, it was reported on Wednesday that the Blues are also ready to make a move for Lazio midfielder Nicolo Rovella. The 23-year-old is at Lazio on loan from Juventus, and City are ready to pay £33 million to bring him to the Etihad this month.

Man City in advanced talks with £50m ace

A new defender and midfielder are not the only positions the Premier League champions are looking at, as according to Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, Man City are now in advanced talks to sign Omar Marmoush from Eintracht Frankfurt, and the player is open to a move this month.

It was reported earlier this week that City had held talks with Marmoush over a possible move to the Etihad after the 25-year-old continues to impress in the Bundesliga this season. The forward joined Frankfurt on a free transfer in July 2023, and since then, he has gone on to become one of the best attacking players in Germany, with only Harry Kane scoring more than him so far in the Bundesliga this season.

13 goals in 15 league games have alerted the attention of City, who, according to Plettenberg, are now in advanced talks to sign the forward. He states that concrete negotiations are taking place between the Premier League side and the management of Marmoush, and these talks are advanced, but a full agreement has yet to be reached.

Omar Marmoush's Eintracht Frankfurt stats Apps 65 Goals 35 Assists 18

He goes on to add that Marmoush “loves” Frankfurt, but he is open to a move this month as it represents a good opportunity for him. The Blues are offering the Egypt striker a contract until 2030, but as of now there are still negotiations between the two clubs, with Frankfurt wanting between 50 and 60 million euros, which is roughly £41-50 million.