Manchester City have been in contact with a £50m Premier League star, however, he wants to join rivals Liverpool instead.

Man City chasing numerous January signings

The Citizens have had a tough 2024/25 Premier League campaign by their high standards under Pep Guardiola, with the midweek draw at Brentford the latest setback after holding a two-goal advantage in the second half.

It looks as if those behind the scenes at the Etihad are unusually willing to splash the cash in January as a result. Talking at the start of the month, Guardiola admitted City have to be “wise” in the winter window when it comes to new signings.

“I don’t know right now, it’s not easy. It will not be easy. Maybe we sign, maybe we don’t sign anyone. The club has to be wise. Don’t do it just to do it.

“We want to add players for the situation that we have because the players have consistent injuries many times. Club has to do it but I’m not sure if it will be possible.”

It looks as if three main targets have been identified in Lens defender Abdukodir Khusanov, Eintracht Frankfurt striker Omar Marmoush and Palmeiras defender Vitor Reis.

Deals have reportedly been agreed to sign Khusanov and Reis, whereas Txiki Begiristain leading the pursuit is leading the City pursuit to sign Marmoush. Should City sign all three targets, their spending at the beginning of 2025 will quickly go above £100m, however, they don’t seem to be stopping there.

Man City are also thought to be in pole position to sign Real Valladolid defender Juma Bah, and another target at the back is Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez.

However, City, despite holding talks to sign the Premier League star, may find it tough to secure a deal going off a recent update.

According to The i, Man City have been in contact with the representatives of Kerkez to hold talks over a potential move to the Etihad.

The Cherries value the Hungary international at £50m, however, Kerkez wants a move to Liverpool over either Man City or Man Utd at this stage.

Milos Kerkez SofaScore stats (PL 24/25) Average SofaScore rating 7.10/10 Key passes per game 1.1 Interceptions per game 1.1 Tackles per game 1.4 Pass accuracy 82%

Liverpool director of football Richard Hughes was the man who brought Kerkez to England during his time at the Vitality Stadium, something which is playing a part in his current preference over a move to Anfield.

The 21-year-old has been in fine form for Bournemouth this season and is being dubbed as the next Andy Robertson by The i, however, if City have their way, they will manage to persuade him to move to Manchester over Merseyside, something that doesn’t look likely at this stage.