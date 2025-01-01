Manchester City are now in early negotiations for a Premier League player who has been described as the "real deal", according to a report.

Man City looking to get back on track

Although they may not be back to their very best, Man City will be glad to have returned to winning ways with their 2-0 victory against Leicester City last time out. Pep Guardiola's side are not out of the woods yet, but it will be a very welcome three points, having struggled to put a run of form together ever since Rodri was sidelined with an ACL injury.

The massive downturn in performances without the Ballon d'Or winner will still be a huge concern for Guardiola, meaning the manager may be keen to strengthen his midfield in January to avoid a similar situation in the future. The Citizens are eyeing a move for Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi, who has been tipped to become a future star after his impressive first half of the season, starring for the French club at just 17-years-old.

However, Bouaddi will not be available until the end of the season, and Guardiola may be keen to bring in an immediate fix in midfield, having now identified a young Premier League midfielder as a potential target. According to reports from Spain, City are now eyeing a move for Brighon & Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba, and negotiations are already in the early stages.

Baleba's Premier League experience is said to make him an ideal target for the Blues, and he is now in their sights ahead of the January transfer window and the summer. Rodri's injury has left a void in the City midfield, meaning a new player may be required, and the Brighton star fits the bill.

Baleba could be the ideal Rodri heir

Rodri is well-known for his passing ability, and the Brighton star could be a like-for-like replacement in that regard, averaging a pass-completion rate of 89.4% per 90 over the past year, placing him in the 87th percentile compared to his positional peers.

Lauded as "the real deal" by members of the media, the 20-year-old also ranks in the 94th percentile for interceptions and the 95th percentile for blocks, showcasing his solid defensive attributes.

City's results over the past couple of months have proven that a considerable rebuild is needed at the Etihad Stadium, perhaps starting in midfield, given that İlkay Gündoğan is arguably past his best.

Even though he is still at such a young age, Baleba has already proven himself in the Premier League, meaning he should have little trouble making the step-up if he were to complete a move to Man City.

As such, it is promising news that City have set their sights on the starlet ahead of the January transfer window, and he could play a significant role in getting their season back on track.